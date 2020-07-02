DIARY-Political and General News Events from July 2

For other diaries, please see:

---------------------------------------------------------------- This diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events ---------------------------------------------------------------- THURSDAY, JULY 2

** ISTANBUL - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan visits Qatar to meet Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani to discuss bilateral relations, regional and international matters. ** NEW YORK CITY, NY - The Untied Nations Security Council holds an open debate on pandemics and security with German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas - 1430 GMT. ** AMMAN - Lebanon's foreign minister Jobran Bassil to meet with his Jordanian counterpart Ayman Safadi. ADDIS ABABA - Experts from the World Health Organization and the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention will hold online media briefings on the COVID-19 pandemic in Africa - 0800 GMT. BERLIN - German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas meets Turkey's Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu for talks in Berlin - 0900 GMT. BRUSSELS - French minister of the armed forces Florence Parly speaks to EU lawmakers on the defence and security challenges facing Europe. MOSCOW - Russian Deputy Energy Minister Sorokin takes part in a conference on taxes in energy sector - 1100 GMT. BRUSSELS - German Chancellor Angela Merkel and the head of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, hold a joint news conference to mark Berlin taking over the EU's rotating presidency from July until the end of the year.

GLOBAL - World UFO day on anniversary of the Roswell incident. SIENA - July annual horse race "Palio di Siena".

- - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, JULY 3 MADRID - Spain's economy minister Nadia Calvino to participate in an economy forum via videoconference - 1200 GMT.

WARSAW - Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki meets Czech, Slovak and Hungarian prime ministers in Warsaw. LJUBLJANA - German and Portuguese foreign minister Heiko Maas and A.S.Silva visit Slovenia. - - - - - - - - -

SATURDAY, JULY 4 UNITED STATES - Independence Day.

GLOBAL - International Day of Cooperatives. WASHINGTON D.C - U.S. President Donald Trump speaks at "2020 Salute to America" on White House South Lawn and Ellipse.

- - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, JULY 5

CROATIA - Croatian Assembly election. Dominican Republic - Chamber of Deputies election. Dominican Republic - Senate election. Dominican Republic - President election.

- - - - - - - - - MONDAY, JULY 6

** BRUSSELS - Jens Spahn, German minister of health, speaks to EU lawmakers to present the programme of the German presidency of the EU - 1200 GMT. BRUSSELS - EU climate chief Frans Timmermans, Poland climate minister Michał Kurtyka and Michael Bloomberg speak at an event on the green transition in Europe's coal regions. - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, JULY 7 KATHMANDU – 73rd birthday of Nepal's deposed king, Gyanendra.

LONDON - 15th anniversary of the attacks on London's transport network that killed more than 50 and injured 700. Malawi - President's election. - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, JULY 8

** BRUSSELS - Heads of EU institutions meet with German Chancellor Angela Merkel for talks ahead of EU summit. WASHINGTON, D.C. - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador will visit President Donald Trump in the U.S. (to July 9)

LONDON - British finance minister Rishi Sunak set to announce an update to his plans for steering the economy through the coronavirus crisis. BRUSSELS - Vice-President of the EU Commission Frans Timmermans presents the bloc's smart sector integration in Brussels.

TOKYO - IMF Deputy Managing Director Furusawa, ADB President Asakawa speak at Columbia-hosted seminar - 1200 GMT. - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, JULY 9

BRUSSELS - Eurogroup meeting. TEHRAN – 21st anniversary of attack on Tehran University dormitory in 1999. RAMALLAH - Palestine marks the 15th anniversary of a World Court ruling that Israel's walls and fences in the West Bank were illegal.

SOUTH SUDAN – 9th anniversary of South Sudan becoming an independent state. - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, JULY 10

BRUSSLES - Video conference of EU economics and finance ministers. - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, JULY 11 GLOBAL - United Nations World Population Day.

MUMBAI - 13th anniversary of deadly bomb attacks on Mumbai's commuter rail network. - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, JULY 12

** WARSAW - Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda will visit Poland. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, JULY 13

BRUSSELS – EU General Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, JULY 14

BRUSSELS - EU Commission vice-president Frans Timmermans speaks at online event on the role of the European Green deal in the bloc's recovery from COVID-19. - 1330 GMT PARIS - Bastille Day.

- - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, JULY 15

NORTH MACEDONIA - North Macedonian Assembly election. BRUSSELS - EU Commission vice-president Margaritis Schinas presents the EU's plan for COVID-19 preparedness for a possible resurgence: early detection and response.

- - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, JULY 16

BRUSSELS – EU Informal meeting of health ministers (video conference). - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, JULY 17

BRUSSELS - Special European Council meeting (to July 18). GLOBAL - World Day for International Justice. BRUSSELS - European Union leaders will meet in Brussels to haggle over a proposed COVID-19 economic stimulus and their next joint budget (to July 18) - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, JULY 18 GLOBAL - Nelson Mandela International Day. RIYADH - Saudi Arabia hosts third meeting of G20 finance ministers and central bank governors in Riyadh (to July 19).

- - - - - - - - - MONDAY, JULY 20 CYPRUS - Cyprus marks the anniversary of the Turkish invasion in 1974. KYIV - President of Switzerland Simonetta Sommaruga will be the first foreign visitor of Ukraine after the COVID-19 outbreak (to July 23) - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, JULY 21 KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Florida – 9th anniversary of conclusion of NASA's space shuttle program after the successful completion of mission STS-135. SAINT PETERSBURG, Russia - Russia hosts SCO and BRICS summits (to July 23). - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, JULY 22

OSLO – 9th anniversary of Norway bombing and mass shooting at youth summer camp on the nearby Utoya Island where 77 people were killed. BRUSSELS - EU Commission Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis presents targeted amendments to financial regulations to facilitate the economic recovery post-COVID-19 crisis.

- - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, JULY 24

BRUSSELS – EU Economic and Financial Affairs Council (budget) meeting. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, JULY 27 MANILA - Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte delivers State of the Nation address. - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, JULY 28 GLOBAL - World Hepatitis Day.

GLOBAL – 106th anniversary of the beginning of World War 1. PERU - 199th anniversary of independence. - - - - - - - - -

FRIDAY, July 31 VALPARAISO, Chile - Chile's President Sebastian Pinera delivers the annual state of the nation address.

HANOI - Vietnam host 53rd ASEAN Ministerial Meeting and Related Meetings (to August 5). - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, AUGUST 9 BELARUS – Belarus President Election. - - - - - - - - -

FRIDAY, AUGUST 15 SRI LANKA - Sri Lankan Parliament election. - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, AUGUST 27 BERLIN - Informal meeting of EU foreign affairs ministers – Gymnich (to Aug. 28)

- - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 1

MEXICO CITY - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador holds his second state of the union address. BRUSSELS - EU Commissioner for internal market Thierry Breton speaks in an online interview with Politico Europe - 0630 GMT. - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - NOTE: The inclusion of diary items does not necessarily mean that Reuters will file a story based on the event.

