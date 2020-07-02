Left Menu
Development News Edition

DIARY-Political and General News Events from July 2

BRUSSELS - German Chancellor Angela Merkel and the head of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, hold a joint news conference to mark Berlin taking over the EU's rotating presidency from July until the end of the year. GLOBAL - World UFO day on anniversary of the Roswell incident.

Reuters | Updated: 02-07-2020 18:35 IST | Created: 02-07-2020 18:35 IST
DIARY-Political and General News Events from July 2

For other diaries, please see:

Political and General News Top Economic Events

Emerging Markets Economic Events Government Debt Auctions

U.S. Federal Reserve Today in Washington

---------------------------------------------------------------- This diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events ---------------------------------------------------------------- THURSDAY, JULY 2

** ISTANBUL - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan visits Qatar to meet Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani to discuss bilateral relations, regional and international matters. ** NEW YORK CITY, NY - The Untied Nations Security Council holds an open debate on pandemics and security with German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas - 1430 GMT. ** AMMAN - Lebanon's foreign minister Jobran Bassil to meet with his Jordanian counterpart Ayman Safadi. ADDIS ABABA - Experts from the World Health Organization and the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention will hold online media briefings on the COVID-19 pandemic in Africa - 0800 GMT. BERLIN - German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas meets Turkey's Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu for talks in Berlin - 0900 GMT. BRUSSELS - French minister of the armed forces Florence Parly speaks to EU lawmakers on the defence and security challenges facing Europe. MOSCOW - Russian Deputy Energy Minister Sorokin takes part in a conference on taxes in energy sector - 1100 GMT. BRUSSELS - German Chancellor Angela Merkel and the head of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, hold a joint news conference to mark Berlin taking over the EU's rotating presidency from July until the end of the year.

GLOBAL - World UFO day on anniversary of the Roswell incident. SIENA - July annual horse race "Palio di Siena".

- - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, JULY 3 MADRID - Spain's economy minister Nadia Calvino to participate in an economy forum via videoconference - 1200 GMT.

WARSAW - Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki meets Czech, Slovak and Hungarian prime ministers in Warsaw. LJUBLJANA - German and Portuguese foreign minister Heiko Maas and A.S.Silva visit Slovenia. - - - - - - - - -

SATURDAY, JULY 4 UNITED STATES - Independence Day.

GLOBAL - International Day of Cooperatives. WASHINGTON D.C - U.S. President Donald Trump speaks at "2020 Salute to America" on White House South Lawn and Ellipse.

- - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, JULY 5

CROATIA - Croatian Assembly election. Dominican Republic - Chamber of Deputies election. Dominican Republic - Senate election. Dominican Republic - President election.

- - - - - - - - - MONDAY, JULY 6

** BRUSSELS - Jens Spahn, German minister of health, speaks to EU lawmakers to present the programme of the German presidency of the EU - 1200 GMT. BRUSSELS - EU climate chief Frans Timmermans, Poland climate minister Michał Kurtyka and Michael Bloomberg speak at an event on the green transition in Europe's coal regions. - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, JULY 7 KATHMANDU – 73rd birthday of Nepal's deposed king, Gyanendra.

LONDON - 15th anniversary of the attacks on London's transport network that killed more than 50 and injured 700. Malawi - President's election. - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, JULY 8

** BRUSSELS - Heads of EU institutions meet with German Chancellor Angela Merkel for talks ahead of EU summit. WASHINGTON, D.C. - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador will visit President Donald Trump in the U.S. (to July 9)

LONDON - British finance minister Rishi Sunak set to announce an update to his plans for steering the economy through the coronavirus crisis. BRUSSELS - Vice-President of the EU Commission Frans Timmermans presents the bloc's smart sector integration in Brussels.

TOKYO - IMF Deputy Managing Director Furusawa, ADB President Asakawa speak at Columbia-hosted seminar - 1200 GMT. - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, JULY 9

BRUSSELS - Eurogroup meeting. TEHRAN – 21st anniversary of attack on Tehran University dormitory in 1999. RAMALLAH - Palestine marks the 15th anniversary of a World Court ruling that Israel's walls and fences in the West Bank were illegal.

SOUTH SUDAN – 9th anniversary of South Sudan becoming an independent state. - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, JULY 10

BRUSSLES - Video conference of EU economics and finance ministers. - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, JULY 11 GLOBAL - United Nations World Population Day.

MUMBAI - 13th anniversary of deadly bomb attacks on Mumbai's commuter rail network. - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, JULY 12

** WARSAW - Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda will visit Poland. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, JULY 13

BRUSSELS – EU General Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, JULY 14

BRUSSELS - EU Commission vice-president Frans Timmermans speaks at online event on the role of the European Green deal in the bloc's recovery from COVID-19. - 1330 GMT PARIS - Bastille Day.

- - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, JULY 15

NORTH MACEDONIA - North Macedonian Assembly election. BRUSSELS - EU Commission vice-president Margaritis Schinas presents the EU's plan for COVID-19 preparedness for a possible resurgence: early detection and response.

- - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, JULY 16

BRUSSELS – EU Informal meeting of health ministers (video conference). - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, JULY 17

BRUSSELS - Special European Council meeting (to July 18). GLOBAL - World Day for International Justice. BRUSSELS - European Union leaders will meet in Brussels to haggle over a proposed COVID-19 economic stimulus and their next joint budget (to July 18) - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, JULY 18 GLOBAL - Nelson Mandela International Day. RIYADH - Saudi Arabia hosts third meeting of G20 finance ministers and central bank governors in Riyadh (to July 19).

- - - - - - - - - MONDAY, JULY 20 CYPRUS - Cyprus marks the anniversary of the Turkish invasion in 1974. KYIV - President of Switzerland Simonetta Sommaruga will be the first foreign visitor of Ukraine after the COVID-19 outbreak (to July 23) - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, JULY 21 KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Florida – 9th anniversary of conclusion of NASA's space shuttle program after the successful completion of mission STS-135. SAINT PETERSBURG, Russia - Russia hosts SCO and BRICS summits (to July 23). - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, JULY 22

OSLO – 9th anniversary of Norway bombing and mass shooting at youth summer camp on the nearby Utoya Island where 77 people were killed. BRUSSELS - EU Commission Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis presents targeted amendments to financial regulations to facilitate the economic recovery post-COVID-19 crisis.

- - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, JULY 24

BRUSSELS – EU Economic and Financial Affairs Council (budget) meeting. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, JULY 27 MANILA - Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte delivers State of the Nation address. - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, JULY 28 GLOBAL - World Hepatitis Day.

GLOBAL – 106th anniversary of the beginning of World War 1. PERU - 199th anniversary of independence. - - - - - - - - -

FRIDAY, July 31 VALPARAISO, Chile - Chile's President Sebastian Pinera delivers the annual state of the nation address.

HANOI - Vietnam host 53rd ASEAN Ministerial Meeting and Related Meetings (to August 5). - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, AUGUST 9 BELARUS – Belarus President Election. - - - - - - - - -

FRIDAY, AUGUST 15 SRI LANKA - Sri Lankan Parliament election. - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, AUGUST 27 BERLIN - Informal meeting of EU foreign affairs ministers – Gymnich (to Aug. 28)

- - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 1

MEXICO CITY - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador holds his second state of the union address. BRUSSELS - EU Commissioner for internal market Thierry Breton speaks in an online interview with Politico Europe - 0630 GMT. - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - NOTE: The inclusion of diary items does not necessarily mean that Reuters will file a story based on the event.

For Technical Issues Please contact Thomson Reuters Customer Support (TRCS) at https://customers.reuters.com/kccontactus/telephone.aspx

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You Season 2 started filming? Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin to create another wave

Rainforest Alliance aims to help ethical growers get climate-smart

Rainforest Alliance aims to help ethical growers get climate-smart

India invites Dutch firms for investments in healthcare, agri sectors

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

Ski worlds stay in 2021 despite request to delay

A request by the organizers of next years skiing world championships in Italy to postpone the event by one year was rejected Thursday by the International Ski Federation. FIS ruled that the event will go ahead from Feb. 7-21, 2021, in Corti...

World Athletics freezes Russia panels because of unpaid fine

The program allowing Russian track athletes to compete internationally will be frozen because the countrys federation failed to pay a fine on time, World Athletics said Thursday. The Russian track federation, known as RusAF, owes a 5 millio...

Babri demolition trial: Uma Bharti appears before special court, accuses BJP of framing her

Senior BJP leader Uma Bharti on Thursday appeared before a special court here, accusing the then Congress-led government of framing her in the 1992 Babri mosque demolition case because of political vendetta. The former Union minister allege...

Analysts: Fire at Iran nuke site hit new centrifuge facility

US-based analysts have told The Associated Press that they believe a fire at an Iran nuclear site struck a new centrifuge production facility. The fire happened early on Thursday at Natanz, an underground facility where Iran enriches uraniu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020