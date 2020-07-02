Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pakistan Muslim League-Q objects to construction of Hindu temple in Islamabad

The Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q), a ruling ally of the Imran Khan government, has opposed the construction of a Hindu temple in Islamabad, asking its coalition partner to scrap the project as it is "against the spirit of Islam." Last week, the groundbreaking ceremony was held for the construction of the first Hindu temple in Islamabad.

PTI | Lahore | Updated: 02-07-2020 19:55 IST | Created: 02-07-2020 19:44 IST
Pakistan Muslim League-Q objects to construction of Hindu temple in Islamabad
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia

The Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q), a ruling ally of the Imran Khan government, has opposed the construction of a Hindu temple in Islamabad, asking its coalition partner to scrap the project as it is "against the spirit of Islam." Last week, the groundbreaking ceremony was held for the construction of the first Hindu temple in Islamabad. Prime Minister Khan had approved a grant of Rs 10 crore for the construction of the temple. "Pakistan was created in the name of Islam. Construction of a new Hindu temple in its capital is not only against the spirit of Islam but also an insult to Riayasat-e-Madina (Islamic welfare state)," Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi said.

"My party, however, supports the rights of minorities. Existing temples were renovated during my tenure as Punjab chief minister. I had got Katas Raj temple repaired," he said. Reacting to the objection of its ally, Punjab Information Minister Fayyazul Hasan Chohan from the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party said that despite opposition from some parties the temple project will go ahead as per plan. "The land for the Hindu temple was allocated in 2016 by the Pakistan Muslim League (N) government. Basically it was the project of the PML-N government," he said. PML-Q parliamentarian Moonis Elahi said that Pervaiz Elahi was suggesting that the temple should be built in Sindh province where there is a dense Hindu population.

As per plans, the Krishna temple will come up in a 20,000 sq ft plot in the capital's H-9 area. The groundbreaking ceremony for the temple was performed by Parliamentary Secretary on Human Rights Lal Chand Malhi last week. Malhi said there were several pre-independence era temple structures in Islamabad and its adjoining areas, including one at Saidpur village and at the hill point overlooking the Korang river near Rawal lake. However, they are all abandoned.

"While the official formalities are underway, we have decided to continue the initial groundworks including the leveling of the land and erecting the boundary wall," Malhi said. The Hindu population in Islamabad is around 3,000, which includes government and private sector employees, members of the business community and a large number of doctors.

The Hindu Panchayat Islamabad will manage the Shri Krishna Mandir. The panchayat's president Mahesh Chaudhry said a large number of people from various parts of the country, including Balochistan and Sindh, had shifted to Islamabad, mainly due to insecurity in those areas. "Now when we have families here, there is a need for a crematorium, a place for collective prayers and marriage ceremonies," Chaudhry said.

Hindus form the biggest minority community in Pakistan. According to official estimates, 75 lakh Hindus live in Pakistan. However, according to the community, over 90 lakh Hindus are living in the country.

Majority of Pakistan's Hindu population is settled in Sindh province where they share culture, traditions and language with their Muslim fellows.

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You Season 2 started filming? Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin to create another wave

Rainforest Alliance aims to help ethical growers get climate-smart

Rainforest Alliance aims to help ethical growers get climate-smart

India invites Dutch firms for investments in healthcare, agri sectors

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

FACTBOX-Who is Ghislaine Maxwell, the Epstein confidant detained by the FBI?

Ghislaine Maxwell, the former girlfriend and longtime associate of the late accused sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, was arrested in the United States on Thursday on charges of helping to lure underage girls who were then sexually abused by Ep...

Axis Bank to wind down UK subsidiary

Axis Bank on Thursday said it has decided to wind down its UK subsidiary and the move will not have any material impact on its financial position. The lender has been reviewing its international strategy and as part of this, has adopted a c...

AP Guv appoints retd IAS officer as Chief Information Commissioner

Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan on Thursday appointed retired IAS officer P Ramesh Kumar as the State Chief Information Commissioner. The Governor also appointed Repala Srinivasa Rao as one of the Commissioners in the AP Inf...

Paswan not to celebrate birthday as mark of respect for Indian soldiers killed in Ladakh

Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan on Thursday said he will not celebrate his birthday, which falls on July 5, as a mark of respect for the Indian soldiers who had recently died in a violent clash with Chinese troops.&#160; The Lok Janshakti P...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020