U.S. Supreme Court rebuffs abortion clinic protest zone challenges

The Harrisburg measure bars people from congregating or demonstrating within 20 feet (6 meters) of a healthcare facility's entrance or exit. Both cases pitted the free speech rights of anti-abortion protesters against public safety concerns raised by women's healthcare providers regarding demonstrations outside clinics.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 02-07-2020 20:39 IST | Created: 02-07-2020 20:19 IST
The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday left in place policies in Chicago and Pennsylvania's capital Harrisburg that place limits on anti-abortion activists gathered outside abortion clinics.

The justices declined to hear two appeals by anti-abortion groups and individual activists of lower court rulings upholding the cities' ordinances. The Chicago policy bars activists from coming within eight feet (2.4 meters) of someone within 50 feet (15 meters) of any healthcare facility without their consent if they intend to protest, offer counseling or hand out leaflets.

Both cases pitted the free speech rights of anti-abortion protesters against public safety concerns raised by women's healthcare providers regarding demonstrations outside clinics. There is a history of violent acts committed against abortion providers. At issue before the Supreme Court was whether the ordinances violate free speech rights protected by the U.S. Constitution's First Amendment.

The Chicago-based 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals last year upheld the Chicago ordinance, which was introduced in 2009. The Philadelphia-based 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled in favor of Harrisburg in 2019. That measure was enacted in response to disruptions by protesters outside two abortion clinics in the city. The cases did not directly implicate abortion rights. In a major ruling on Monday, the struck down a Louisiana law placing restrictions on doctors that perform abortions.

Also on Thursday, the court directed a lower court to reconsider the legality of two Indiana abortion restrictions - one that would require women to undergo an ultrasound procedure at least 18 hours before terminating a pregnancy and another that would expand parental notification when a minor seeks an abortion. The lower court had struck down both measures. Abortion remains a divisive issue in the United States. The Supreme Court in its landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling legalized abortion nationwide, finding that women have a constitutional right to the procedure. In recent years, numerous Republican-governed states have sought to impose a series of restrictions on abortion.

