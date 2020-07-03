Left Menu
Development News Edition

After 90 years, Mississippi votes for Alcohol

Most have voted in favor of it; there are only 29 out of 82 counties in Mississippi that are still dry. In 1966, Mississippi became the last state to repeal its statewide Prohibition law and pass the current law allowing counties to decide for themselves whether they wanted to legalize liquor sales.

PTI | Jackson | Updated: 03-07-2020 10:19 IST | Created: 03-07-2020 03:50 IST
After 90 years, Mississippi votes for Alcohol
Image Credit: Flickr

The state of Mississippi is officially ending Prohibition, almost 90 years after alcohol was legalized in the United States. A new law allowing the possession of alcohol in every county in Mississippi was signed into law by Gov. Tate Reeves on Tuesday. It will go into effect on January 1, 2021.

Under current law, Mississippi is still considered a completely "dry state". However, local governments can hold elections where residents can decide if they want to allow liquor in their county or city or not. Most have voted in favor of it; there are only 29 out of 82 counties in Mississippi that are still dry. The new bill does not legalize the sale of alcohol in every county. Residents would have had to vote to allow that.

Mississippi has had a long, complex relationship with alcohol throughout its history. Although there have been many fervent attempts to regulate its consumption and sale by the state government, it is also a prominent cultural symbol, featured in many works by Mississippi's famous writers and musicians. William Faulkner, for example, is known for his love of whiskey and his distaste for Prohibition. A bootlegger was an important character in his novel, 'Sanctuary'.

Many blues songs written in Mississippi have featured alcohol, including John Lee Hooker's version of "One Bourbon, One Scotch, One Beer' and 'Sittin' here Drinkin' by Muddy Waters. Temperance efforts in Mississippi, mostly led by members of the Christian church, began in the early 1800s.

Prohibition Convention Committee member Bishop C.B. Galloway referred to alcohol in 1878 in the Daily Clarion, now the Clarion-Ledger, as a "public and dreaded evil" that caused good men to commit sins and embarrass themselves. In 1839, a law was passed that made it illegal to purchase less than a gallon of alcohol at once, which had a major impact on local taverns. Perpetrators were imprisoned from anywhere from one week to three months and had to pay a fine of between USD 200 to USD 500.

The public reaction to that new law was vehement. Lawmaker Henry Foote was burned in effigy in Jackson for his work on the legislation, according to 'Prohibition in Mississippi', a book by Rev. Thomas Jefferson Bailey, superintendent of the Anti-Saloon League of Mississippi in 1917. The law was repealed less than three years later. Dozens of temperance laws were enacted in the Mississippi Legislature in the 1800s, including one in 1873 that mandated that if any state officeholders were "found drunk, or in a state of intoxication from the use of intoxicating liquors", they be charged with a high misdemeanor and removed from office.

Mississippi was the first state to pass some form of prohibition in 1908, about a decade before the 18th Amendment made Prohibition the law of the land in the US Mississippi was the first state to ratify the 18th Amendment. In 1933, when the 21st Amendment ended Prohibition, it was ratified by 36 states in 288 days. However, in Mississippi, the measure stalled for decades.

The subject of alcohol became a major controversial political issue in Mississippi, according to the late orator and former state Rep. Ed Perry of Oxford. "The worst question you could be asked was how you felt about whiskey," Perry said in a filmed speech.

A speech about the legalization of whiskey in the early 1950s by the lawmaker and judge Soggy Sweat is now famous. When asked how he felt about whiskey, Sweat avoided answering the question by presenting two sides of the argument. "If when you say 'whiskey' you mean the devil's brew, the poison scourge, the bloody monster, that defiles innocence, dethrones reason, destroys the home, creates misery and poverty, yea, literally takes the bread from the mouths of little children ... then certainly I am against it," Sweat starts out.

Then, he changes course. "But if when you say 'whiskey' you mean the oil of conversation, the philosophic wine, the ale that is consumed when good fellows get together, that puts a song in their hearts and laughter on their lips ... if you mean that drink, the sale of which pours into our treasuries untold millions of dollars. ... then certainly I am for it," he says.

In 1966, Mississippi became the last state to repeal its statewide Prohibition law and pass the current law allowing counties to decide for themselves whether they wanted to legalize liquor sales. The distribution of alcohol in Mississippi is now state-controlled. The Mississippi Department of Alcohol Beverage Control imports, stores and sells 2,850,000 cases of spirits and wines annually..

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Julia Roberts, Tom Hardy’s return, Tommy’s backstory & many more

The Vampire Diaries Season 9: Julie Plec discredits all rumours related to another season

Max India issues fresh shares post demerger

Madagascar: Andry Rajoelina attends launching ceremony of COVID-19 Medical Center

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath pays tributes to policemen killed in Kanpur encounter

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday paid tributes to the eight policemen who were allegedly killed by criminals during an encounter in Kanpur. Uttar Pradesh will never forget the martyred policemen who had discharged thei...

Canada high court dismisses Indigenous appeal of pipeline

The Supreme Court of Canada on Thursday dismissed an appeal from British Columbia First Nations against the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion that would nearly triple the flow of oil from the Alberta oil sands to the Pacific Coast. The cour...

China names new head of national security office in Hong Kong

China has appointed an official who became prominent during a 2011 clampdown on protesters in China as director of its new national security office in Hong Kong, the official Xinhua news agency reported on Friday.Zheng Yanxiong, 57, most re...

Australian Rules-COVID-19 spike chases AFL teams out of Victoria

The outbreak of COVID-19 in Melbourne has forced 10 Australian Football League AFL teams to move out of their home base in southern Victoria state as part of a revised schedule to preserve the integrity of the competition. The teams in the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020