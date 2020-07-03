Left Menu
Development News Edition

Heroic, OG survive, advance in cs_summit 6: Europe

Heroic and OG advanced in the cs_summit 6 Online: Europe event Thursday, surviving lower-bracket matches and setting up an elimination showdown on Friday. Team Vitality-BIG loser Sunday Grand final: Upper-bracket winner starts with one-map lead on lower-bracket winner cs_summit 6 Online: Europe prize pool (with money and Regional Major Rankings points) 1.

Reuters | Updated: 03-07-2020 05:19 IST | Created: 03-07-2020 05:19 IST
Heroic, OG survive, advance in cs_summit 6: Europe

Heroic and OG advanced in the cs_summit 6 Online: Europe event Thursday, surviving lower-bracket matches and setting up an elimination showdown on Friday. The winner of that match will advance to Saturday's lower-bracket final and sit one win from the event's grand final. The loser of Friday's upper-bracket final between Team Vitality and BIG will make up the other half of the lower-bracket final.

The $125,000 Counter-Strike: Global Offensive event began with 16 teams, eight of which made the double-elimination playoff bracket. All matches are best-of-three except the best-of-five grand final scheduled for Sunday. The upper-bracket winner will receive a one-map advantage over the lower-bracket winner in the grand final. The champion will receive $34,000 and 2,000 Regional Major Ranking points.

On Thursday, Heroic won a second straight elimination match with a 2-1 win in a tight duel with Fnatic. Heroic got the early jump on Fnatic to start the match, taking an 11-2 lead on Train. Fnatic closed to within 11-10, but Heroic won four consecutive rounds before holding on for a 16-13 win. The next map, Nuke, was even tighter, with no team leading by more than three rounds until Heroic took a 14-9 edge by capturing four straight rounds. But Fnatic closed regulation on a 4-0 run to make it 15-15 before winning 19-17 in overtime.

Heroic's run as if it could be over as Fnatic won 10 of the first 14 rounds on Inferno, but Heroic claimed 11 straight rounds and then held on to win 16-13. Heroic's Nikolaj "niko" Kristensen led his all-Danish squad with 70 kills and a plus-12 kill-death differential. Jesper "JW" Wecksell led the all-Swedish Fnatic team with match-highs in kills (74) and K-D difference (plus-15).

In the other match, OG bounced back from upper-bracket loss a day earlier by pulling off a reverse sweep to take down GODSENT 2-1. GODSENT dominated opener on Inferno, winning seven of the first nine rounds and cruising to a 16-8 victory.

OG answered on Overpass, winning the first three rounds and never surrendering the lead in winning 16-7. In the deciding map, Nuke, a back-and-forth first half saw OG carry a 9-6 lead into intermission, but a run of six straight rounds early in the second half propelled OG to a 16-8 triumph.

Mateusz "mantuu" Wilczewski of Great Britain dominated the match, registering 69 kills and a plus-33 KD difference to lead OG. Slovakian Martin "STYKO" Styk led GODSENT with 52 kills and a plus-4 KD differential. No other GODSENT player had a positive KD difference. In the seventh-place match Thursday, North had little trouble with Ninjas in Pyjamas, winning 16-9 on Vertigo and 16-10 on Train. The loss brought a stunning end to the event for NiP, who won Group C but then dropped all six of their maps in three playoff matches.

cs_summit 6 Online: Europe schedule Friday

Fifth-place match: Fnatic vs. GODSENT Lower-bracket Round 3: Heroic vs. OG

Upper-bracket final: Team Vitality vs. BIG Saturday

Lower-bracket final: Heroic-OG winner vs. Team Vitality-BIG loser Sunday

Grand final: Upper-bracket winner starts with one-map lead on lower-bracket winner cs_summit 6 Online: Europe prize pool (with money and Regional Major Rankings points)

1. $34,000, 2,000 2. $22,000, 1,875

3. $17,000, 1,750 4. $13,000, 1,625

5. $10,000, 1,500 6. $7,500, 1,375

7. $5,500, 1,250 -- North 8. $4,000, 1,125 -- Ninjas in Pyjamas

9. $3,000, 1,000 -- G2 Esports 10. $2,200, 875 -- ENCE

11. $1,600, 750 -- FaZe Clan 12. $1,200, 625 -- Movistar Riders

13-16. $1,000, 312.5 -- mousesports, FATE Esports, x6tence, Team Heretics --Field Level Media

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Julia Roberts, Tom Hardy’s return, Tommy’s backstory & many more

The Vampire Diaries Season 9: Julie Plec discredits all rumours related to another season

Max India issues fresh shares post demerger

Madagascar: Andry Rajoelina attends launching ceremony of COVID-19 Medical Center

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

Woman dies after giving birth to stillborn in Hapur, family accuses Community Health Centre of negligence

A woman died on Thursday after giving birth to a stillborn at the Community Health Centre in Hapur. The family accused the centre of negligence. It seemed delivery was earlier attempted, the childs head was dangling out of her body. We some...

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - July 3

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines- Casual Dining Group closes 91 sites and axes 1,900 jobs httpson.ft.com38o1QDD - UK government...

U.S. coronavirus cases hit new global record, rising almost 55,000 in single day

The United States reported nearly 55,000 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, the largest daily increase any country has ever reported, according to a Reuters tally. A surge in coronavirus cases across the United States over the past week has pu...

Report: Players held secret workouts, games in Florida

Secret workouts and games involving Major League Baseball players were held between March and July in Florida, The Athletic reported on Thursday. The underground activities were held at Cresseys Sports Performance in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020