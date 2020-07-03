Stop selling products that use monkey labour - UK PM's fiancee tells retailers
"Glad Waitrose, Co-op, Boots & Ocado have vowed not to sell products that use monkey labour, while Morrisons has already removed these from its stores," Symonds said on her twitter account. She called on all other supermarkets to do the same.Reuters | London | Updated: 03-07-2020 13:18 IST | Created: 03-07-2020 13:17 IST
Prime Minister Boris Johnson's fiancee Carrie Symonds on Friday welcomed pledges by four British retailers to stop selling products that use monkey labor in their production and called on others to do the same. "Glad Waitrose, Co-op, Boots & Ocado have vowed not to sell products that use monkey labor, while Morrisons has already removed these from its stores," Symonds said on her Twitter account.
She called on all other supermarkets to do the same. "I'm told Asda, Tesco & Sainsbury's STILL sold such products," she said.
