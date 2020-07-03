Left Menu
29 people, mostly Pakistani Sikh pilgrims, killed in train-bus collision in Pak

The mini-bus carrying Sikh pilgrims, who were returning from Nankana Sahib in Punjab, hit the Shah Hussain Express which was coming from Karachi to Lahore at Farooqababd, some 60 kms from here, at 1.30 pm, officials said. Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) spokesperson Amir Hashmi told PTI that at least 29 people, most of them Pakistani Sikhs, were killed in the collision.

PTI | Lahore | Updated: 03-07-2020 16:55 IST | Created: 03-07-2020 16:55 IST
At least 29 people, mostly Pakistani Sikh pilgrims, were killed when a mini-bus carrying them rammed into a train at an unmanned crossing in Pakistan's Punjab province on Friday. The mini-bus carrying Sikh pilgrims, who were returning from Nankana Sahib in Punjab, hit the Shah Hussain Express which was coming from Karachi to Lahore at Farooqababd, some 60 kms from here, at 1.30 pm, officials said.

Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) spokesperson Amir Hashmi told PTI that at least 29 people, most of them Pakistani Sikhs, were killed in the collision. "The coaster was carrying mostly Sikh pilgrims to Gurdwara Sacha Sauda in Farooqabad. They had come to Nankana Sahib from Peshawar. After staying in Nanakana Sahib, they were leaving for Peshawar. The ETPB security had escorted them till the limits of Nankana Sahib," Hashmi said.

The rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the injured to the district headquarters hospital, a statement by the Railways Ministry said. The railways said a divisional engineer has been suspended from service and an inquiry has been launched.

Railways Minister Sheikh Rashid has ordered authorities to take immediate action against those responsible for the accident. Prime Minister Imran Khan expressed grief over the accident and directed authorities to provide the best medical aid to the injured.

