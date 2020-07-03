Left Menu
Man who crashed gate where Trudeau lives had several weapons

Canadian police said Friday an armed man who this week crashed his truck through a gate on the grounds where Prime Minister Justin Trudeau lives had several weapons. Canada's defense ministry declined to comment while the investigation was in progress. Trudeau lives on the grounds of the property where Canada's governor general resides.

PTI | Toronto | Updated: 03-07-2020 20:49 IST | Created: 03-07-2020 20:49 IST
Canadian police said Friday an armed man who this week crashed his truck through a gate on the grounds where Prime Minister Justin Trudeau lives had several weapons. Police earlier identified the suspect as a member of Canada's armed forces. Royal Canadian Mounted Police Deputy Commissioner Mike Duheme declined to name the suspect or talk about his motivation. The man has a bail hearing Friday. Police, who said he's facing multiple charges, believe he was acting alone.

Police said the man crashed his truck through the gate at 6:30 a.m. Thursday. The truck was disabled and the suspect was spotted with a rifle before being contained in a greenhouse on the sprawling property. Police began talking to him and he was arrested two hours later. Canada's defense ministry declined to comment while the investigation was in progress.

Trudeau lives on the grounds of the property where Canada's governor general resides. The post of governor general, currently held by Julie Payette, is a mostly ceremonial position. Payette also was not at the home at the time. Trudeau, his wife and three children live in a cottage on the property because the prime minister's traditional residence is in disrepair.

