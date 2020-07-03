PSG.LGD capture fourth straight at DPL-CDA Season 2

PSG.LGD won their fourth match in a row with a 2-0 sweep of EHOME on Friday in DPL-CDA Professional League Season 2 action. PSG.LGD (4-1) defeated EHOME (1-2) in 31 and 29 minutes to tie CDEC Gaming for the best overall record. CDEC have nine map wins, one more than PSG.LGD.

In other action Friday, Invictus Gaming (1-3) needed 35 minutes to win the first map against Vici Gaming, but Vici (2-2) fought back with map wins in 24 and 30 minutes to take the match. The 10-team online Dota 2 event in China features a prize pool of approximately $185,000. All teams will compete in a round-robin format, with the top eight advancing to the double-elimination playoffs. All matches are best of three except the best-of-five grand final scheduled for July 26.

Week 2 action continues Saturday with iG Vitality (0-5) facing Sparking Arrow Gaming (1-2) and eHOME challenging Invictus. The DPL-CDA Professional League Season 2 standings through Friday, with match record and game record:

1. CDEC Gaming, 4-1, 9-2 2. PSG.LGD, 4-1, 8-4

3. Team Aster, 2-0, 4-0 4. Royal Never Give Up, 2-0, 4-1

5. Vici Gaming, 2-2, 5-5 T6. EHOME, 1-2, 3-4

T6. Sparking Arrow Gaming, 1-2, 3-4 8. Team Sirius, 1-2, 3-5

9. Invictus Gaming, 1-3, 3-7 10. iG Vitality, 0-5, 0-1