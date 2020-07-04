Cloud9 clobber CLG in LCS Summer Split

Left Menu
First-place Cloud9 rolled past Counter Logic Gaming in 27 minutes on Friday to remain undefeated in the North American-based League of Legends Championship Series' Summer Split. Both of the night's winners played on red. Cloud9 (7-0) opened a 2 1/2-game lead on Evil Geniuses, FlyQuest, Team Liquid and Team SoloMid, all 4-2.

Reuters | Updated: 04-07-2020 10:04 IST | Created: 04-07-2020 09:44 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

First-place Cloud9 rolled past Counter Logic Gaming in 27 minutes on Friday to remain undefeated in the North American-based League of Legends Championship Series' Summer Split. In the only other match on the opening night of Week 4, Golden Guardians beat 100 Thieves in 31 minutes. Both of the night's winners played on red.

Cloud9 (7-0) opened a 2 1/2-game lead on Evil Geniuses, FlyQuest, Team Liquid, and Team SoloMid, all 4-2. Counter Logic Gaming (4-3) is one game ahead of Golden Guardians (3-4). 100 Thieves fell into sole possession of ninth place at 1-6. The 10 teams in the LCS Summer Split are playing a double round-robin of best-of-one matches through Aug. 9. The top eight teams will advance to the double-elimination playoffs, scheduled for Aug. 13-Sept. 6.

The first- and second-place teams will receive byes into the second round of the winner's bracket. The third- through sixth-place teams will open in the first round of the winner's bracket, and the seventh- and eighth-place teams will begin in the first round of the losers bracket. All playoff matches will be best-of-five. The two playoff finalists will earn spots in the League of Legends World Championship, scheduled to be played in China at a date to be announced. The third-place team will advance to the World's play-in event.

Cloud9 finished with an 18-3 kill edge over Counter Logic Gaming, led by Belgium's Yasin "Nisqy" Dincer with a 6/0/7 kill/death/assist ratio and Canada's Philippe "Vulcan" Laflamme with a 1/0/12 ratio. The United States' Eugene "Pobelter" Park (2/4/0) logged two of Counter Logic Gaming's three kills. The United States' Tanner "Damonte" Damonte had a 4/0/9 KDA ratio for Golden Guardians while teammate Can "Closer" Celik of Turkey ended up at 5/0/7. South Korea's Kim "Ssumday" Chan-ho posted a 4/2/0 ratio for 100 Thieves.

Week 4 continues Saturday with four matches: --Golden Guardians vs. Team SoloMid

--100 Thieves vs. Dignitas --FlyQuest vs. Evil Geniuses

--Team Liquid vs. Immortals League of Legends Championship Series Summer Split standings:

1. Cloud9, 7-0 T2. Evil Geniuses, 4-2

T2. FlyQuest, 4-2 T2. Team Liquid, 4-2

T2. Team SoloMid, 4-2 6. Counter Logic Gaming, 4-3

7. Golden Guardians, 3-4 8. Immortals, 1-5

9. 100 Thieves, 1-6 10. Dignitas, 0-6

