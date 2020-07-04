Left Menu
Two death row inmates die of COVID-19 complications in California

Authorities in California say two more death row inmates have died from apparent complications of the coronavirus in the midst of an outbreak that has infected 40 per cent of inmates at San Quentin State Prison. There have now been two dozen deaths from COVID-19 in California's prison system.

PTI | Sacramento | Updated: 04-07-2020 12:33 IST | Created: 04-07-2020 12:30 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Authorities in California say two more death row inmates have died from apparent complications of the coronavirus in the midst of an outbreak that has infected 40 percent of inmates at San Quentin State Prison. The corrections department says Scott Erskine and Manuel Machado Alvarez died Friday.

Erskine was on death row for the 1993 murder of two boys, 9 and 13, in San Diego. Alvarez was there for a 1987 series of crimes that included rape, robbery, carjacking, and murder in Sacramento. There have now been two dozen deaths from COVID-19 in California's prison system.

