Left Menu
Development News Edition

Horse racing-Love wins Oaks in build-up to Derby

Reuters | London | Updated: 04-07-2020 20:42 IST | Created: 04-07-2020 20:42 IST
Horse racing-Love wins Oaks in build-up to Derby

Aidan O'Brien-trained Love lived up to her favourites-tag to win the Epsom Oaks on Saturday on a bumper day for British racing. Just as in the 1,000 Guineas at Newmarket, the three-year-old fillie ridden again by Ryan Moore, proved unstoppable to claim a notable double.

Frankly Darling, ridden by Frankie Dettori, was third behind Ennistymon. Later on Saturday the Derby, the most illustrious prize in British horse racing, takes place behind closed doors.

The Derby, which usually draws huge crowds to the Surrey course on the first Saturday in June, was moved from its usual slot because of the COVID-19 pandemic which has meant no spectators are allowed at the course.

TRENDING

L&T Finance Holdings to raise up to Rs 2,000 cr to fund biz growth

AOA member Jimin's mysterious Instagram story: Everything you need to know

Rey Rivera's episode takes internet by storm as viewers weed out 'fake' theories

Hyun Bin's love for 'meat grilling' is older than CLOY behind-the-scenes

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

Pune Mayor contracts coronavirus

Pune Mayor Muralidhar Mohol said on Saturday that he has tested positive for coronavirus. He underwent a test after suffering from mild fever and found that he has caught the virus, Mohol tweeted.His condition was stable and he was undergoi...

US: Trump signs extension of COVID-relief fund for businesses

US President Donald Trump on Saturday signed into law a temporary extension of a subsidy programme for small businesses battered by the coronavirus. The legislation extends the June 30 deadline for applying for the programme to August 8. La...

Rajasthan CA plans for 75,000 seater stadium

Rajasthan Cricket Association is planning to construct a state-of-the-art 75,000 seater swanky stadium near the state capital, secretary Mahendra Sharma said on Saturday. When completed, it will be the third-largest cricket stadium in the w...

JD Gaming win fourth straight LPL Summer Split

JD Gaming surged into third place with their fourth straight win Saturday in Chinas League of Legends Pro League Summer Split in Shanghai. JD Gaming 5-2, plus-5 differential swept Invictus Gaming 5-3, 2 with MVP performances by jungler Jin-...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020