Horse racing-Love wins Oaks in build-up to Derby

Horse racing-Love wins Oaks in build-up to DerbyReuters | London | Updated: 04-07-2020 20:42 IST | Created: 04-07-2020 20:42 IST
Aidan O'Brien-trained Love lived up to her favourites-tag to win the Epsom Oaks on Saturday on a bumper day for British racing. Just as in the 1,000 Guineas at Newmarket, the three-year-old fillie ridden again by Ryan Moore, proved unstoppable to claim a notable double.
Frankly Darling, ridden by Frankie Dettori, was third behind Ennistymon. Later on Saturday the Derby, the most illustrious prize in British horse racing, takes place behind closed doors.
The Derby, which usually draws huge crowds to the Surrey course on the first Saturday in June, was moved from its usual slot because of the COVID-19 pandemic which has meant no spectators are allowed at the course.
