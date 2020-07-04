Barcelona basilica reopens for health workers

Left Menu
Barcelona's iconic La Sagrada Familia basilica has reopened its doors for visits exclusively for health workers after nearly four months of being closed due to the coronavirus pandemic. La Sagrada Familia is Barcelona's top tourist site, with 4.5 million visitors in 2019.

04-07-2020
The basilica invited the first group of health workers on Saturday to visit the temple designed by architect Antoni Gaudí. Image Credit: Pixabay

Barcelona's iconic La Sagrada Familia basilica has reopened its doors for visits exclusively for health workers after nearly four months of being closed due to the coronavirus pandemic. The basilica invited the first group of health workers on Saturday to visit the temple designed by architect Antoni Gaudí. More will be able to visit on Sunday and on July 11-12 during a reopening phase the church is calling a "homage" to doctors, nurses and other medical professionals.

That will be followed by a second phase just for residents of Barcelona. The church says it is still waiting to announce when visitors from outside the city will be permitted entry. La Sagrada Familia is Barcelona's top tourist site, with 4.5 million visitors in 2019.

