BIG hold off OG to reach cs_summit 6: Europe final

BIG earned a rematch with Team Vitality in Sunday's grand final of the cs_summit 6 Online: Europe event. The winner of the 16-team, $125,000 Counter-Strike Global Offensive event will take home $34,000 and 2,000 Regional Major Rankings points. cs_summit 6 Online: Europe prize pool (with money and Regional Major Rankings points) 1.

Updated: 05-07-2020 00:56 IST | Created: 05-07-2020 00:48 IST
BIG earned a rematch with Team Vitality in Sunday's grand final of the cs_summit 6 Online: Europe event. BIG advanced with a 2-1 victory against OG in Saturday's lower-bracket final.

Vitality, who rallied to beat BIG 2-1 in the upper-bracket final Friday, will open Sunday's best-of-five battle with a one-map advantage. The winner of the 16-team, $125,000 Counter-Strike Global Offensive event will take home $34,000 and 2,000 Regional Major Rankings points. The runner-up receives $22,000 and 1,875 RMR points.

OG jumped out to a 7-1 lead on Dust 2 to start Saturday's match, but BIG answered with 15 consecutive rounds for a 16-7 win. OG evened the match on Inferno, closing out the 16-9 victory by winning five straight rounds.

With Mirage as the deciding map, BIG overcame an early 4-0 hole and ran away with a 16-5 victory. Floriani "syrsoN" Rische had 49 kills and a plus-7 kill-death differential and Ismailcan "XANTARES" Dortkardes had 49 kills and a plus-6 differential to lead BIG.

Issa "ISSAA" Murad posted 50 kills and a plus-5 differential for OG, who took home $17,000 and 1,750 RMR points for third place. cs_summit 6 Online: Europe prize pool (with money and Regional Major Rankings points)

1. $34,000, 2,000 2. $22,000, 1,875

3. $17,000, 1,750 -- OG 4. $13,000, 1,625 -- Heroic

5. $10,000, 1,500 -- GODSENT 6. $7,500, 1,375 -- Fnatic

7. $5,500, 1,250 -- North 8. $4,000, 1,125 -- Ninjas in Pyjamas

9. $3,000, 1,000 -- G2 Esports 10. $2,200, 875 -- ENCE

11. $1,600, 750 -- FaZe Clan 12. $1,200, 625 -- Movistar Riders

13-16. $1,000, 312.5 -- mousesports, FATE Esports, x6tence, Team Heretics --Field Level Media

