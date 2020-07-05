Left Menu
Man in famous 9/11 photo dies from COVID-19 in Florida

The Palm Beach Post reported that Stephen Cooper, an electrical engineer from New York who lived part-time in the Delray Beach, Florida area, died March 28 at Delray Medical Centre due to COVID-19. He was 78. The photo, captured by an Associated Press photographer, was published in newspapers and magazines around the world and is featured at the 9/11 Memorial Museum in New York.

PTI | Florida | Updated: 05-07-2020 02:52 IST
Man in famous 9/11 photo dies from COVID-19 in Florida
Image Credit: ANI

A man photographed fleeing smoke and debris as the south tower of the World Trade Centre crumbled just a block away on Sept. 11, 2001, has died from coronavirus, his family said. The Palm Beach Post reported that Stephen Cooper, an electrical engineer from New York who lived part-time in the Delray Beach, Florida area, died March 28 at Delray Medical Centre due to COVID-19. He was 78.

The photo, captured by an Associated Press photographer, was published in newspapers and magazines around the world and is featured at the 9/11 Memorial Museum in New York. "He didn't even know the photograph was taken," said Janet Rashes, Cooper's partner for 33 years. "All of a sudden, he's looking in Time magazine one day and he sees himself and says, 'Oh my God. That's me.' He was amazed. Couldn't believe it." Rashes said Cooper was delivering documents near the World Trade Centre, unaware of exactly what had happened that morning, when he heard a police officer yell, "You have to run." The photo shows Cooper, who was 60 at the time, with a manila envelope tucked under his left arm. He and several other men were in a desperate sprint as a wall of debris from the collapsing tower looms behind them.

Cooper ducked to safety into a nearby subway station. "Every year on 9/11, he would go looking for the magazine and say, 'Look, it's here again," said Jessica Rashes, Cooper's 27-year-old daughter. "He would bring it to family barbecues, parties, anywhere he could show it off." Susan Gould, a longtime friend, said Cooper was proud of the photo, purchasing multiple copies of Time and handing them out "like a calling card." She said Cooper shrank a copy of the photo, laminated it, and kept it in his wallet.

"Stephen was a character," Gould said. Suzanne Plunkett, the Associated Press photographer who snapped the shot, wrote that she's been in touch with two of the people in the photo, but Cooper was not among them.

"It is a shame I was never aware of the identity of Mr Cooper," Plunkett wrote after his death in an email to The Palm Beach Post.

Man in famous 9/11 photo dies from COVID-19 in Florida

A man photographed fleeing smoke and debris as the south tower of the World Trade Centre crumbled just a block away on Sept. 11, 2001, has died from coronavirus, his family said. The Palm Beach Post reported that Stephen Cooper, an electric...

US holiday weekend adds to virus worries as case counts grow

Florida has reported a record number of coronavirus cases, the latest sign that the virus is surging in many parts of the United States, casting a pall over Fourth of July celebrations. Officials and health authorities warned people to take...

Avatar 2: Know how production in New Zealand started, get other updates

In our previous news on Avatar 2, we notified you that the imminent movies director James Cameron went back with the cast and crew to New Zealand after the country got triumph over the battle against coronavirus pandemic and withdrawn the l...

Yankees' Tanaka hit in head by Stanton line drive

New York Yankees right-hander Masahiro Tanaka was struck in the head by a line drive from teammate Giancarlo Stanton during the teams training camp on Saturday afternoon. Trainers and teammates immediately ran to the mound at Yankee Stadium...
