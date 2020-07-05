Left Menu
Development News Edition

Columbus statue toppled by Baltimore protesters

According to The Baltimore Sun, the statue was dedicated in 1984 and owned by the city. Statues of Columbus have also been toppled or vandalized in cities such as Miami; Richmond, Virginia; St. Paul, Minnesota; and Boston, where one was decapitated..

PTI | Baltimore | Updated: 05-07-2020 08:01 IST | Created: 05-07-2020 08:01 IST
Columbus statue toppled by Baltimore protesters

Baltimore protesters pulled down a statue of Christopher Columbus and threw it into the city's Inner Harbour. Demonstrators used ropes to topple the monument in the Little Italy neighborhood on Saturday night local time, news outlets reported.

Protesters mobilized by the death of George Floyd at the hands of police have called for the removal of statues of Columbus, among others. They say the Italian explorer is responsible for the genocide and exploitation of native peoples in the Americas. According to The Baltimore Sun, the statue was dedicated in 1984 and owned by the city.

Statues of Columbus have also been toppled or vandalized in cities such as Miami; Richmond, Virginia; St. Paul, Minnesota; and Boston, where one was decapitated..

TRENDING

Hyun Bin's love for 'meat grilling' is older than CLOY behind-the-scenes

When Taehyung made everyone move 'to sit with Jungkook'

Apple AirPods 3: Summing up the latest leaks

Animal Kingdom Season 5 to resume filming soon, cast revealed, what latest we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

For nation's birthday, Trump slams the enemy within

On a day meant for unity and celebration, President Donald Trump vowed to safeguard our values from enemies within leftists, looters, agitators, he said in a Fourth of July speech packed with all the grievances and combativeness of his po...

Felix Hernandez opts out of season

Felix Hernandez, who signed a minor league deal with the Atlanta Braves in the offseason, has opted out of playing in 2020 over coronavirus fears, his agent tweeted late Saturday night. Wilfredo Polidor, in a tweet in English and Spanish, s...

Blast in Pulwama, no casualties reported

Srinagar,&#160; July 5 PTI&#160;A blast took place in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday followed by aerial firing by security forces, officials saidNo casualties have been reportedThe blast took place in Gongoo area of Pulwama...

Columbus statue toppled by Baltimore protesters

Baltimore protesters pulled down a statue of Christopher Columbus and threw it into the citys Inner Harbour. Demonstrators used ropes to topple the monument in the Little Italy neighborhood on Saturday night local time, news outlets reporte...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020