Left Menu
Development News Edition

Germany: 3-year sentence sought for former SS camp guard

He faces 5,230 counts of accessory to murder for killings while he was at Stutthof from 1944 to 1945. Prosecutor Lars Mahnke said in closing arguments that Dey, who was 17- and 18-years-old at the time, knew what was going on in the gas chambers at the camp and that people were being shot to death in the crematorium, German news agency dpa reported.

PTI | Berlin | Updated: 06-07-2020 20:33 IST | Created: 06-07-2020 20:19 IST
Germany: 3-year sentence sought for former SS camp guard
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

German prosecutors say the trial of a 93-year-old former guard at the Nazis' Stutthof concentration camp proved he was an accessory to murder, and they called Monday for him to be given a three-year sentence. Bruno Dey, a former SS private, went on trial at the Hamburg state court in October. He faces 5,230 counts of accessory to murder for killings while he was at Stutthof from 1944 to 1945.

Prosecutor Lars Mahnke said in closing arguments that Dey, who was 17- and 18-years-old at the time, knew what was going on in the gas chambers at the camp and that people were being shot to death in the crematorium, German news agency dpa reported. Mahnke argued that Dey had recognized that the Nazi genocide against Jews was wrong and said that "in such a situation, there must be an end to loyalty toward criminals." Though there is no evidence that Dey was involved in a specific killing at the camp near Danzig, today the Polish city of Gdansk, prosecutors argue that as a guard he helped the camp function.

Dey has said that he was posted involuntarily to Stutthof because he was unfit for combat duty and that he was never a follower of Nazi ideology. Despite being in his 90s, Dey is being tried in a juvenile court in Germany because he was 17 when he started serving at Stutthof.

He faces a possible prison sentence of six months to 10 years, if convicted. There are no consecutive sentences under German law. A verdict is expected later this month.

TRENDING

Honda Siel Power Products to be known as Honda India Power Products

Health News Roundup: Phillippines records highest single-day jump; British consortium ends after making over 13,000 ventilators and more

World News Roundup: Mexico surpasses France in coronavirus death toll; Flood death toll hits 20 in Japan and more

Health News Roundup: China reports eight new coronavirus cases; WHO halts hydroxychloroquine in COVID trials and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

Haryana Cabinet approves proposal to reserve 75 pc pvt jobs for its residents

Seventy-five per cent of private sector jobs in Haryana will be reserved for local candidates as per a proposed ordinance cleared by the state cabinet on Monday. The proposed move can have wider implications due to a large number of MNCs an...

IARI Jharkhand's new building named after Shyama Prasad Mukherjee

The Centre on Monday said the new administrative and academic building of the Indian Agricultural Research Institute IARI, Jharkhand has been named after Bharatiya Jan Sangh founder Shyama Prasad Mukherjee on his birth anniversary. &#160; &...

White House says masks encouraged as precaution at next Trump rally

Donald Trumps re-election campaign made the decision to strongly encourage masks at the Republican presidents next rally as a precautionary measure, the White House chief of staff said on Monday. The Trump campaign plans an outdoor rally on...

COVID-19 situation in Thane, nearby areas alarming: Fadnavis

The COVID-19 situation in Thane and adjoining areas in Mumbai Metropolitan Region is alarming and coordination among government agencies will have to be improved and testing numbers increased to get on top of the crisis, senior BJP leader D...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020