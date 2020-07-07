Left Menu
Motor racing-Ferrari to bring forward F1 upgrades to second Austrian race

"This is in the hope of bringing forward to next weekend the introduction of the aerodynamic package scheduled for the Hungarian Grand Prix – or, at least, some of its components." Ferrari said having two back-to-back races at the same circuit allowed the upgrades to be checked more accurately.

Ferrari are planning to speed up the introduction of upgrades to their under-performing Formula One car after a difficult season-opening race in Austria last Sunday. The Italian team had aimed to bring new parts to the July 19 Hungarian Grand Prix but said on Monday they hoped to have some for next weekend's Styrian Grand Prix at the same Austrian circuit.

"The SF1000 (car) didn’t measure up, even compared to expectations ahead of the event," Ferrari said on their website (www.ferrari.com). "Because of this, development has already been going on at full pace for some time. "This is in the hope of bringing forward to next weekend the introduction of the aerodynamic package scheduled for the Hungarian Grand Prix – or, at least, some of its components."

Ferrari said having two back-to-back races at the same circuit allowed the upgrades to be checked more accurately. Despite Charles Leclerc finishing second in Austria, the Monegasque was also lucky in a race with only 11 finishers and three safety car periods.

Team mate and four-times world champion Sebastian Vettel managed only 10th after qualifying 11th with Ferrari, runners-up last year, more than a second off the pace of champions Mercedes. "We know there’s lots of work to do. This is certainly not the grid position that a team like Ferrari should have and we have to respond immediately. It’s clear that we have to improve on all fronts," said Ferrari CEO Louis Camilleri.

"The only solution is to react and I’m pleased by the immediate reaction and the work that (principal) Mattia (Binotto) and all his team are putting in at every level. "This is not just to bring to the track today what was scheduled to be ready tomorrow, but also to speed up the programme of development for the coming races."

