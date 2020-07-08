Left Menu
Development News Edition

International students should leave US or face immigration consequences if online classes are held: State Dept

Students currently in the United States enrolled in online programmes must depart the country or take other measures, such as in-person instruction to remain lawfully in the US.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 08-07-2020 09:31 IST | Created: 08-07-2020 09:31 IST
International students should leave US or face immigration consequences if online classes are held: State Dept
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Students currently in the United States enrolled in online programmes must depart the country or take other measures, such as in-person instruction to remain lawfully in the US. If not, they may face immigration consequences, including visa processing or travel restrictions, the Department of State said in response to new federal guidance on international students.

"The Department of Homeland Security has announced its plan for temporary modifications to F-1 and M-1 non-immigrant visa requirements for the fall 2020 semester. This will allow a mixture of both in-person and some online coursework to meet the requirements for non-immigrant student status. This temporary accommodation provides greater flexibility for nonimmigrant students to continue their education in the United States, while also allowing for proper social distancing on open and operating campuses across America," the spokesperson of the State Department said in a statement. "International students will still have to obtain the appropriate visa and may still be subject to other visa processing or travel restrictions due to COVID-19," the spokesperson added.

For seeking further details, the department said that foreign students should check with the local United States embassy or consulate for information specific to their country. With universities closed due to the coronavirus pandemic -- many in response to governors' orders -- federal agencies have granted the flexibility to existing requirements that international students must take classes in person.

The major associations of universities had asked federal officials to extend that flexibility into the fall, as the continued spread of coronavirus has led many schools to offer classes online only in an effort to prevent further spread of the disease, as per American media reports. Monday's announcement requires universities to certify by July 15 whether they will be fully open, operate on a hybrid model or offer online-only classes, The Washington Post reported.

"Now universities have nine days to respond. There is just tremendous concern about trying to protect current students who are members of their communities and their educational investment," Lizbet Boroughs, associate vice president of federal affairs at the Association of American Universities, which represents 63 leading research universities in the United States, was quoted as saying. The University of Southern California dramatically revised its fall semester plans last week amid an "alarming spike" in cases in the region and intensified restrictions from the governor, recommending undergraduates to take all classes online and reconsider living on or near campus. (ANI)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Australian scientists discover underwater Aboriginal sites; Inflammation key to severe COVID-19 in high-risk groups and more

Why Investors in Russian bonds relaxed about extended Putin rule?

Midnight Gospel Season 2 will focus on birth, death, rebirth, transfiguration, deep cosmic journey

HC rejects Bishop Franco Mulakkal's discharge plea in nun rape case

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Nepal's ruling communist party's meet to decide PM's future deferred again

A crucial meeting of Nepals ruling communist party to decide the political future of embattled Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli was on Wednesday postponed once again for Friday, amidst intra-party rifts and calls for his resignation over his s...

Horse racing-Victoria horses banned from NSW tracks after border closure

Racehorses from the Australian state of Victoria were banned from courses and stables in New South Wales on Wednesday, Racing NSW said. The ban follows Tuesdays closure of the border between the countrys two most populous states because of ...

Paris Jackson opens up about past self-harm attempts

Actor-Model Paris Jackson recently admitted that she struggles with body image, and faced self-harm in the past. According to Fox News, in an episode of her Facebook Watch series, Unfiltered Paris Jackson and Gabriel Glenn, the 22-year-old ...

Cricket-West Indies must try to win inside four days - Lara

Batting great Brian Lara has said West Indies best chance of victory against England is to race out to an early lead and secure the win inside five days. All-rounder Jason Holder is part of the tourists impressive bowling attack but questio...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020