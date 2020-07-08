Left Menu
Development News Edition

UAE to use sniffer dogs to detect COVID-19 cases in crowd

The move to use canines to sniff out COVID-19 cases comes after the successful completion of practical experiments and scientific studies. Figures from the experiments indicate that the canines would be able to quickly detect infected cases, help protect key sites, deal with huge crowds and secure large events, airports, and other places, the daily said.

PTI | Dubai | Updated: 08-07-2020 22:57 IST | Created: 08-07-2020 22:31 IST
UAE to use sniffer dogs to detect COVID-19 cases in crowd
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

The UAE is considering to use sniffer dogs to sniff out COVID-19 positive cases from the crowd after experiments indicate that the canines would be able to quickly detect infected cases. The UAE Ministry of Interior has completed trials on K9 police dogs who may now be employed to help them curb the spread of COVID-19, the Khaleej Times reported. The move to use canines to sniff out COVID-19 cases comes after the successful completion of practical experiments and scientific studies.

Figures from the experiments indicate that the canines would be able to quickly detect infected cases, help protect key sites, deal with huge crowds and secure large events, airports, and other places, the daily said. Samples from the armpits of presumed COVID-19 cases were used in the experiments and the dogs were made to sniff out cases from the samples without coming into contact with the persons. The results were quick and declared on the spot.

The UAE has also completed the field experimentation stage and it was done in cooperation with the UAE Police General Commanders, the Ministry of Health and Community Development, Federal Customs Authority, Departments of Customs in Abu Dhabi and Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Dubai Health Authorities, and the Ministry of Interior. Data and studies from the stage showed an overall accuracy of approximately 92 per cent in the detection of presumed COVID-19 cases, the daily said. Experiments were also conducted at field hospitals on volunteers. They were based on two methods - the first one was the direct method and involved the dog's routine detection work, while the second on was indirect in which the dog was made to sniff out a sample odour of a presumed case.

The Ministry of Interior and its partners decided to use dogs given their proven capability in dealing with other contagious diseases, such as tuberculosis and malaria. The ministry also held several workshops and cooperated with other countries and experts on theoretical studies and discussions on the use of dogs in detecting COVID-19 cases, the report said. Trained detection dogs are known for their extraordinary capabilities and skills, especially their strong sense of smell. That is the reason canines are used by the police to help them secure malls, events, airports and other vital facilities.

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5: Why series lovers believe Tatiana & Alicia have a secret link

WHO confirms "emerging evidence" of airborne transmission of COVID-19

Coca-Cola India partners CSC to list products on Grameen e-Store

Tata Motors brings in six-month EMI holiday scheme on select models

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Biogen moves forward with potential Alzheimer's drug, seeks U.S. approval

Biogen Inc said on Wednesday it submitted an application seeking U.S. approval of its closely watched Alzheimers drug, as the company aims to be the first to bring a treatment to market that can alter the course of the mind-wasting disease....

Pence says CDC will issue guidance for schools

Vice President Mike Pence says the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will be issuing new guidance for the reopening of schools in the fallSchool districts across the country are struggling with how to safely reopen as the coronavir...

New U.S. CDC school reopening guidelines promised after Trump complains

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention plans to issue new guidelines for reopening schools, Vice President Mike Pence said on Wednesday, after President Donald Trump criticized the agencys recommendations as too expensive and i...

Unauthorised structures demolished in east Delhi on court order: Officials

Sixty unauthorised structures in a market area in east Delhi have been demolished in the last three days as per directions of the court, officials said on Wednesday. These structures served as houses for many families in East Laxmi Market a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020