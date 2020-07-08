Left Menu
Development News Edition

26 women accuse Paris street artist of rape, sexual assault

The artist-photographer has not yet been questioned by police and says he has “never hit anyone, never raped anyone,” his lawyer said Wednesday. The women were between 16 and 26 at the time of the alleged encounters, which occurred between 2009 and April this year, according to a judicial official.

PTI | Paris | Updated: 08-07-2020 23:37 IST | Created: 08-07-2020 23:09 IST
26 women accuse Paris street artist of rape, sexual assault
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

Paris police are investigating accusations by 26 women that a street artist in the historic Montmartre neighborhood raped or sexually assaulted them, in what their lawyers describe as a systematic, years-long pattern of targeting and manipulating teen girls and young women. The artist-photographer has not yet been questioned by police and says he has "never hit anyone, never raped anyone," his lawyer said Wednesday.

The women were between 16 and 26 at the time of the alleged encounters, which occurred between 2009 and April this year, according to a judicial official. The artist-photographer is identified in legal documents as Wilfrid A. Lawyers for the accusers say he preyed on teens and young women in his lively neighborhood or on social networks, complimented them, and offered to take modeling photos.

Once in his photo studio — which turned out to be his apartment — he allegedly plied them with alcohol or drugs and pressured the women into sex, said lawyer Valentine Reberioux, who is representing 25 of the women accusing him. Of the 26 women pressing charges, 12 accused him of rape, and 14 accused him of sexual assault, the judicial official said. A preliminary investigation was opened Tuesday, according to the official, who was not authorized to be publicly named.

Reberioux said the girls and women didn't report the encounters to police at the time out of fear that they wouldn't be believed, or that he would publish nude photos of them, or because they felt responsible for allowing themselves to be abused and manipulated. "His plan was perfect," Reberioux told The Associated Press. "It's his modus operandi." The artist was detained twice in the past for similar accusations, in 2016 and 2019, but released without charge, according to his lawyer Joseph Cohen-Sabban.

Cohen-Sabban said he can't respond to the latest accusations until he and his client have details about the women's identities and dates of the encounters. "We don't know what he is being accused of," Cohen-Sabban said, adding that all the women the artist photographed "agreed to go with him." Wilfrid's distinctive art adorns several spots around Paris, bearing his signature phrase "L'amour court les rues," meaning "Love runs the streets." Some of his work was covered in graffiti, replacing the word "love" with "rapist." The accusations come as women's rights groups are protesting French President Emmanuel Macron's decision this week to appoint a man who is facing a rape investigation as interior minister, and a lawyer who has ridiculed the #MeToo movement as justice minister.

Macron and his prime minister have defended the staffing choices. Protests were held in Paris on Tuesday and more are planned around France on Friday.

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5: Why series lovers believe Tatiana & Alicia have a secret link

WHO confirms "emerging evidence" of airborne transmission of COVID-19

Coca-Cola India partners CSC to list products on Grameen e-Store

Tata Motors brings in six-month EMI holiday scheme on select models

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Biogen moves forward with potential Alzheimer's drug, seeks U.S. approval

Biogen Inc said on Wednesday it submitted an application seeking U.S. approval of its closely watched Alzheimers drug, as the company aims to be the first to bring a treatment to market that can alter the course of the mind-wasting disease....

Pence says CDC will issue guidance for schools

Vice President Mike Pence says the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will be issuing new guidance for the reopening of schools in the fallSchool districts across the country are struggling with how to safely reopen as the coronavir...

New U.S. CDC school reopening guidelines promised after Trump complains

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention plans to issue new guidelines for reopening schools, Vice President Mike Pence said on Wednesday, after President Donald Trump criticized the agencys recommendations as too expensive and i...

Unauthorised structures demolished in east Delhi on court order: Officials

Sixty unauthorised structures in a market area in east Delhi have been demolished in the last three days as per directions of the court, officials said on Wednesday. These structures served as houses for many families in East Laxmi Market a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020