New Zealand says to review relations with Hong Kong

New Zealand says to review relations with Hong KongReuters | Wellington | Updated: 09-07-2020 10:26 IST | Created: 09-07-2020 10:26 IST
New Zealand said on Thursday that it was reviewing settings of its relationship with Hong Kong, which would include extradition arrangements, controls on exports of strategic goods and travel advice. "China's decision to pass a new national security law for Hong Kong has fundamentally changed the environment for international engagement there," Foreign Minister Winston Peters said in a statement.
The announcement comes shortly after neighbouring Australia suspended an extradition agreement with Hong Kong.
