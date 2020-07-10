Left Menu
Development News Edition

Authorities: 1 dead after tornadoes hit western Minnesota

Severe storms that swept through parts of the Midwest on Wednesday produced at least two tornadoes that damaged farms near Dalton, about 153 miles (246 kilometers) northwest of Minneapolis. A 30-year-old man, Seth Nelson of rural Battle Lake, was killed when a twister destroyed a large garage in which he was working Wednesday evening, said Otter Tail County Sheriff's Lt. Keith Van Dyke.

PTI | Dalton | Updated: 10-07-2020 04:11 IST | Created: 10-07-2020 04:11 IST
Authorities: 1 dead after tornadoes hit western Minnesota

Powerful tornadoes that ripped across farmland in western Minnesota, killing one person and injuring two others, could have exacted a higher death toll if the twisters had struck a more populous area, authorities said Thursday. Severe storms that swept through parts of the Midwest on Wednesday produced at least two tornadoes that damaged farms near Dalton, about 153 miles (246 kilometers) northwest of Minneapolis.

A 30-year-old man, Seth Nelson of rural Battle Lake, was killed when a twister destroyed a large garage in which he was working Wednesday evening, said Otter Tail County Sheriff's Lt. Keith Van Dyke. Two others were taken to a hospital with injuries that were not considered life-threatening, Van Dyke said. The couple, who lived in the path of one of the tornadoes, were treated for minor injuries and released.

According to initial estimates, up to seven homes and outbuildings were damaged, including shops and garages, Otter Tail County Sheriff Barry Fitzgibbons said Thursday. Fitzgibbons said the tornadoes struck a largely rural area.

“Had it been a more populated area, this conversation would be a lot different. I think we would have had a lot more injuries and potentially more deaths,” he told reporters. “There's some people that are hurting today — physically, mentally. Some tragedies took place here, with a considerable amount of damage," said County Commissioner John Lindquist, who lives less than a mile from the closest path of the tornado.

National Weather Service ground crews were working to confirm reports of additional tornadoes, meteorologist Daniel Robinson said Thursday. “Having eyes on the ground, the survey teams can look for indicators of other possible touchdowns,” Robinson said.

Kathy Long VanVoorhis, in Fergus Falls, Minnesota, said she was awakened by the storm early Thursday. “We heard this crack outside our bedroom window and immediately got up, and we ran out and saw the tree had fallen," she said.

After that the tornado sirens started blaring, she said. “We went outside and assessed our damage and decided there wasn't much we could do, and went to the basement. We are safe and it didn't hit our house, but hit our two cars.” The two tornadoes are believed to be at least in the EF3 category, with winds of 136-165 mph (219-266 kph), the weather service said.

The twisters left a 6- to 9-mile (10- to 14-kilometer) trail of damage, with the first striking at 5:08 p.m. south of Dalton, following a tornado warning, followed by a second tornado three minutes later. A tornado crossed Interstate 94 but no vehicles were affected, according to the weather service.

Other possible tornado activity was reported Wednesday in Colorado as well as parts of Nebraska and Illinois. Residents in much of Nebraska were cleaning up and waiting for power to be restored Thursday following high winds, hail and heavy rain.

Weak tornadoes were reported in unpopulated areas near Venango and Grant in southwestern Nebraska and Thedford in northwestern Nebraska, according to the National Weather Service in North Platte. Only minor tree damage was reported from those, meteorologist Shawn Jacobs said.

In Sedgwick County, Colorado, near the Nebraska state line, KDVR reported that video from a trained weather spotter captured a tornado that caused property damage. No injuries were reported..

TRENDING

Alok Kumar Gupta to head ONGC Videsh Ltd

Whirlpool of India CFO Yatin Malhotra resigns

Will Prison Break Season 6 take viewers to beginning? Know more on it & other updates

Science News Roundup: Singapore scientists seek power from darkness; Scientists warn of potential wave of COVID-linked brain damage and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Venezuelan socialist party leader Diosdado Cabello tests positive for COVID-19

Venezuelan socialist party leader Diosdado Cabello has tested positive for COVID-19, the official wrote on Twitter Thursday. Shortly after his announcement, President Nicolas Maduro said on state television Cabello would need several days o...

Ford says restrictions at Mexico plants producing auto parts "not sustainable"

Ford Motor Co on Thursday said restrictions imposed by Mexicos Chihuahua state on staffing at factories producing vital car parts was not sustainable, but that it would not impact production next week in Fords U.S. plants.Kumar Galhotra, Fo...

Bolivia's President Anez has tested positive for coronavirus

Bolivias President Jeanine Anez said on Thursday she has tested positive for the novel coronavirus. Anez said in a tweet she was well and continuing to work while in isolation. Together, we will come out of this, she said.The Bolivian gover...

INSIGHT-A space odyssey: Britain rockets into unknown with OneWeb

Britain is betting that satellite operator OneWeb will help it boldly go into a post-Brexit era. But it faces formidable challenges to complete a working constellation and rebuild a collapsed venture that has proved a money pit for investor...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020