Left Menu
Development News Edition

'Glee' star Naya Rivera presumed drowned as search continues for body

Former "Glee" star Naya Rivera is presumed to have drowned while boating on a lake near Los Angeles, authorities said on Thursday, but no body had been found almost 24 hours after she was last seen. Rivera, 33, who played high school cheerleader Santana Lopez in the television series until 2015, went missing on Wednesday after renting a boat on Lake Piru with her four-year-old son Josey.

Reuters | Updated: 10-07-2020 04:28 IST | Created: 10-07-2020 04:28 IST
'Glee' star Naya Rivera presumed drowned as search continues for body

Former "Glee" star Naya Rivera is presumed to have drowned while boating on a lake near Los Angeles, authorities said on Thursday, but no body had been found almost 24 hours after she was last seen.

Rivera, 33, who played high school cheerleader Santana Lopez in the television series until 2015, went missing on Wednesday after renting a boat on Lake Piru with her four-year-old son Josey. "We are presuming that an accident happened and that she drowned in the lake," Ventura Country Sheriff's spokesman Chris Dyer said on Thursday.

Rivera's son was found alone and sleeping in a drifting boat on Wednesday and told authorities they had both gone swimming but his mother never returned. Lake Piru is a recreational reservoir about 50 miles north of downtown Los Angeles. Officials said there was no indication of foul play but it was too soon to say what happened, or how long it might take to find Rivera's body.

"If the body is entangled in something beneath the water it may never come back up," Sgt. Kevin Donoghue told reporters. "This is a terrible tragedy for all of them," he added, extending condolences to Rivera's family. Donoghue said visibility in the 30 foot (9 meter) deep area where the boat was found was poor for divers, with multiple trees and plants underwater.

More than 100 people were involved in the search that also included helicopters and boats. Donoghue said the search would continue until nightfall and resume on Friday. "Glee," the television musical drama about a high school choir, was one of the biggest pop culture hits 10 years ago but has seen its share of tragedy.

Actor Cory Monteith, who played football player Finn, died of a drug overdose in 2013, and Mark Salling, who played Puck, killed himself in 2018 after pleading guilty to possessing child pornography.

TRENDING

Alok Kumar Gupta to head ONGC Videsh Ltd

Whirlpool of India CFO Yatin Malhotra resigns

Will Prison Break Season 6 take viewers to beginning? Know more on it & other updates

Science News Roundup: Singapore scientists seek power from darkness; Scientists warn of potential wave of COVID-linked brain damage and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Venezuelan socialist party leader Diosdado Cabello tests positive for COVID-19

Venezuelan socialist party leader Diosdado Cabello has tested positive for COVID-19, the official wrote on Twitter Thursday. Shortly after his announcement, President Nicolas Maduro said on state television Cabello would need several days o...

Ford says restrictions at Mexico plants producing auto parts "not sustainable"

Ford Motor Co on Thursday said restrictions imposed by Mexicos Chihuahua state on staffing at factories producing vital car parts was not sustainable, but that it would not impact production next week in Fords U.S. plants.Kumar Galhotra, Fo...

Bolivia's President Anez has tested positive for coronavirus

Bolivias President Jeanine Anez said on Thursday she has tested positive for the novel coronavirus. Anez said in a tweet she was well and continuing to work while in isolation. Together, we will come out of this, she said.The Bolivian gover...

INSIGHT-A space odyssey: Britain rockets into unknown with OneWeb

Britain is betting that satellite operator OneWeb will help it boldly go into a post-Brexit era. But it faces formidable challenges to complete a working constellation and rebuild a collapsed venture that has proved a money pit for investor...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020