Texas hits record with 105 new COVID-19 deaths in single-day

Texas has reported more than 100 new coronavirus deaths in a single day for the first time making this the deadliest week so far of the COVID-19 pandemic while newly confirmed cases continue to rise in the state, the health officials said. The grim milestone marks the third consecutive day the state broke its record for single-day COVID-19-related deaths, with 98 fatalities on Wednesday and 60 on Tuesday. Texas also reported 9,782 new cases on Thursday, bringing its total to 230,346, with 2,918 resulting in death, state figures show.

In addition to 105 new deaths on Thursday, Texas also reported a new high for hospitalisations for the 10th consecutive day and the rolling rate of positive tests inched closer to nearly 16 per cent — the highest in the pandemic yet. With cases of the new coronavirus and related hospitalisations rising at alarming rates, Texas Governor Greg Abbott, expanded his ban on elective medical procedures to cover more than 100 counties across much of the state. Surgeries and other procedures that are not "immediately, medically" necessary — which have already been on hold in many of the state's biggest cities and several South Texas counties — are now barred in much of the state, from far West Texas to much of Central Texas, Southeast Texas and the Gulf Coast.

"We are freeing up more resources to address upticks in COVID-19 related cases," Abbott said in a statement. "The State of Texas will continue to do everything we can to mitigate the spread of this virus and support our hospitals and health care professionals as they care for their fellow Texans." Mayor Sylvester Turner said the coronavirus pandemic in Houston and in Texas is out of control and that Houstonians actions in the next few weeks were critical to slowing the spread of the deadly virus. Turner said with the need for ICU beds, the city is currently in phase 2. He continued to encourage residents to stay home, work remotely and wear a mask when out in public or inside a building. The Texas Department of State Health Services reported that 9,689 COVID-19 patients were being treated in Texas hospitals on Thursday, hitting a record for hospitalisations for the 11th consecutive day.

The state has 22 trauma service areas. The Texas Department of State Health Services issues a daily report for each area that includes the number of available hospital beds, intensive care unit beds and hospitalized COVID-19 patients. The health agency's latest data showed available beds dwindling in many regions, especially in South Texas and the Rio Grande Valley, where COVID-19 cases and hospitalisations continue to surge.

Abbott has warned that he expects coronavirus-related deaths to surge through July as hospitalisations continue to rise. Although Texas' death rate has remained relatively low compared with other states, health experts say that could change as hospitalisations skyrocket.