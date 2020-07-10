Left Menu
Development News Edition

India-Australia relations driven by strategic alignment in Indo-Pacific says former Australian envoy

India and Australia's strategic alignment in the Indo-Pacific region along with people to people connections are driving the bilateral ties between the two countries to an elevated level, said former Australian High Commissioner to India Harinder Sidhu on Friday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-07-2020 11:45 IST | Created: 10-07-2020 11:45 IST
India-Australia relations driven by strategic alignment in Indo-Pacific says former Australian envoy
Indian PM Modi(left) and Australian PM Morrison(right) in the summit. Image Credit: ANI

By Sahil Pandey/ Joymala Bagchi India and Australia's strategic alignment in the Indo-Pacific region along with people to people connections are driving the bilateral ties between the two countries to an elevated level, said former Australian High Commissioner to India Harinder Sidhu on Friday.

"The India-Australia relationship is at an elevated level now. What's actually driving the relationship between the two countries is the strategic alignment in the Indo-Pacific region as well as people to people connections. Australia and India should aim to become the two strongest partners," Sidhu said at a virtual interaction as a part of India Global Week 2020. Sidhu also stated that the two countries should get a three-dimensional view of each other to better understand and achieve the true potential of their strategic ties.

The former envoy remarked that COVID-19 has accelerated the engagement between the two countries citing the virtual summit between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Australian counterpart Scott Morrison, held in early June. "COVID-19 has accelerated India-Australia engagements; the virtual summit between the two PMs was a marker of how far the two countries have come; the two should aim for the kind of organic relationship Australia enjoys with Japan," she added. (ANI)

TRENDING

Alok Kumar Gupta to head ONGC Videsh Ltd

Whirlpool of India CFO Yatin Malhotra resigns

Will Prison Break Season 6 take viewers to beginning? Know more on it & other updates

Science News Roundup: Singapore scientists seek power from darkness; Scientists warn of potential wave of COVID-linked brain damage and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Hours before Vikas Dubey's encounter, plea in SC claims possibility of his killing by cops

Hours before gangster Vikas Dubey was killed in an encounter near Kanpur on Friday, a petition was filed in the Supreme Court seeking a direction to the Uttar Pradesh government and the police to safeguard his life and ensure that he is not...

115 more COVID-19 cases in Rajasthan

115 more COVID-19 cases have been reported from Rajasthan on Friday, the states Health Department said.With this, the total number of cases in Rajasthan stands at 22,678, including 5,043 active cases and 17,140 recoveries.So far, 495 people...

NSNIS Patiala announces relaxation in admission criteria of coaching course

With an effort to ensure larger participation from eminent athletes in the sports coaching courses, the Netaji Subhas National Institute of Sports NSNIS in Patiala has decided to relax its admission criteria. In a first-time endeavour, 46 e...

Vietnam says 31 million workers impacted by pandemic, risk of rising unemployment

The economic fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic has negatively impacted about 31 million workers in Vietnam, with 900,000 out of work and nearly 18 million people receiving less income than before, a government agency said on Friday. If sol...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020