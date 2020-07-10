Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nepal Communist Party's Standing Committee meet postponed for a week

The Standing Committee meeting of the Nepal Communist Party (NCP) to reach a consensus on the party's fate has been postponed for a week, said its spokesperson Narayan Kaji Shrestha on Friday.

ANI | Kathmandu | Updated: 10-07-2020 11:46 IST | Created: 10-07-2020 11:46 IST
Nepal Communist Party's Standing Committee meet postponed for a week
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The Standing Committee meeting of the Nepal Communist Party (NCP) to reach a consensus on the party's fate has been postponed for a week, said its spokesperson Narayan Kaji Shrestha on Friday. Earlier on Wednesday, Surya Thapa, the press advisor to Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli, had informed that the Standing Committee meeting will be adjourned till 11 am (local time) on July 10.

The party meeting has been deferring for almost a week. The NCP is on the verge of a split with the Oli and Pushpa Kamal Dahal factions hardening their positions.

The Dahal faction, backed by senior leaders including Madhav Nepal and Jhalanath Khanal, has been demanding that Oli should step down both as party chair and prime minister. Oli, however, has refused to budge. The Prime Minister has been criticised within and outside the party for the government's 'failure' to address a range of issues, particularly after he made a public statement that India is trying to topple him. (ANI)

TRENDING

Alok Kumar Gupta to head ONGC Videsh Ltd

Whirlpool of India CFO Yatin Malhotra resigns

Will Prison Break Season 6 take viewers to beginning? Know more on it & other updates

Science News Roundup: Singapore scientists seek power from darkness; Scientists warn of potential wave of COVID-linked brain damage and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Hours before Vikas Dubey's encounter, plea in SC claims possibility of his killing by cops

Hours before gangster Vikas Dubey was killed in an encounter near Kanpur on Friday, a petition was filed in the Supreme Court seeking a direction to the Uttar Pradesh government and the police to safeguard his life and ensure that he is not...

115 more COVID-19 cases in Rajasthan

115 more COVID-19 cases have been reported from Rajasthan on Friday, the states Health Department said.With this, the total number of cases in Rajasthan stands at 22,678, including 5,043 active cases and 17,140 recoveries.So far, 495 people...

NSNIS Patiala announces relaxation in admission criteria of coaching course

With an effort to ensure larger participation from eminent athletes in the sports coaching courses, the Netaji Subhas National Institute of Sports NSNIS in Patiala has decided to relax its admission criteria. In a first-time endeavour, 46 e...

Vietnam says 31 million workers impacted by pandemic, risk of rising unemployment

The economic fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic has negatively impacted about 31 million workers in Vietnam, with 900,000 out of work and nearly 18 million people receiving less income than before, a government agency said on Friday. If sol...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020