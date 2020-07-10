Kazakh president threatens to sack cabinet if COVID-19 efforts fail

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said on Friday that if the coronavirus situation in the Central Asian does not improve by the end of its second lockdown, it would raise questions about the cabinet's ability to work in its current composition.

Tokayev said the government would allocate an additional 150 billion tenge ($363 million) towards combating the outbreak and urged the central bank to lower its inflation target to 8.0-8.5% from 9.0-11.0% this year.