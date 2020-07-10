Left Menu
Development News Edition

French man accused of molesting 305 Indonesian children

Abello could face death by firing squad if found guilty under child protection laws, Yunus said. Abello, a 65-year-old retiree, was paraded in handcuffs at a news conference on Thursday where Jakarta Police Chief Nana Sudjana said the videos on the computer showed him engaging in illegal sex acts with 305 children aged 10 to 17.

PTI | Jakarta | Updated: 10-07-2020 21:32 IST | Created: 10-07-2020 21:14 IST
French man accused of molesting 305 Indonesian children
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Indonesian authorities have arrested a French man for alleged sexual abuse of minors after finding videos on his laptop computer showing him molesting over 300 children, police said Friday. Jakarta police spokesman Yusri Yunus said Francois Camille Abello was arrested late last month in a hotel room where he was found with two naked girls.

He said police had received a tip-off from nearby residents who suspected a foreigner at the hotel was exploiting children. Abello could face death by firing squad if found guilty under child protection laws, Yunus said.

Abello, a 65-year-old retiree, was paraded in handcuffs at a news conference on Thursday where Jakarta Police Chief Nana Sudjana said the videos on the computer showed him engaging in illegal sex acts with 305 children aged 10 to 17. Abello remained silent at the news conference. Sudjana said Abello had not cooperated with investigators and refused to provide passwords for programs on his computer.

He said most of the victims were street children whom Abello had approached and offered work as models. Abello paid them between 250,000 and 1 million rupiah ($17 and $70) for engaging in sex with him and beat those who refused, Sudjana said. "We are still investigating whether he has also exploited his victims economically through social media or other internet platforms," Sudjana said.

There are reports that foreign pedophiles are increasingly targeting children in Indonesia, but there have been few arrests of foreigners and little research on the topic. In mid-June, police said they arrested an American fugitive, Russ Albert Medlin, for alleged sexual assault of children. He was apprehended at his residence in southern Jakarta after police questioned three minors.

Medlin had been charged with sexual violence against a minor twice by a district court in Nevada between 2006 and 2008 and served two years in prison prior to his arrest in Jakarta, Yunus said.

TRENDING

Alok Kumar Gupta to head ONGC Videsh Ltd

Whirlpool of India CFO Yatin Malhotra resigns

Will Prison Break Season 6 take viewers to beginning? Know more on it & other updates

Crash Landing on You Season 2 filming updates, Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin's onscreen saga to be back soon

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

EU urges U.S. to return to negotiations at OECD on digital taxes

The European Union on Friday urged the United States to return to negotiations about digital taxation at the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development, but said it stood ready to make a new proposal at the EU level if those talk...

Delhi riots: Court dismisses anticipatory bail pleas of man in 3 cases

A Delhi court Friday dismissed anticipatory bail pleas filed by a man whose name has been mentioned in the charge sheets in three different cases for allegedly being part of an unlawful assembly during the communal violence in north east De...

Ex-wife or friend defecated in their bed in "fitting end" to marriage, Depp tells court

Movie star Johnny Depp told Londons High Court on Friday that his ex-wife Amber Heard or her friend had defecated in their bed in what he described as a fitting end to the relationship.Giving evidence over four days in his libel action agai...

Erdogan declares Hagia Sophia a mosque after Turkish court ruling

President Tayyip Erdogan declared Istanbuls Hagia Sophia open to Muslim prayer as a mosque on Friday after a top court ruled that the ancient buildings conversion to a museum by modern Turkeys founding statesman was illegal. Erdogan made hi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020