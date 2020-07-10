Left Menu
Development News Edition

War over words: U.S. Scrabble leader overrules panel to ban slurs

Scrabble, invented in 1933 by unemployed American architect Alfred Mosher Butts, is played competitively in North America by almost 15,000 people, Chew told the Thomson Reuters Foundation earlier. The World English Language Scrabble Players Association (WESPA), which runs international tournaments, is talking to its dictionary's publisher, Collins, about whether to remove the slurs, chairman Chris Lipe said.

Reuters | Updated: 10-07-2020 22:40 IST | Created: 10-07-2020 22:33 IST
War over words: U.S. Scrabble leader overrules panel to ban slurs
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

(Adds background) By Matthew Lavietes and Oscar Lopez

NEW YORK, July 10 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - North American Scrabble competitors will no longer be able to play racist and homophobic slurs from the "N-word" to "bumboy" and "poofs", the head of the players' association has said, in an 11th-hour ruling that went against his own advisory board. John Chew, chief executive of the North American Scrabble Players Association (NASPA), said he was overturning a vote by the board against the proposed change, and would remove a list of more than 230 offensive words from the game.

"We cannot ... continue to look only inward or think that how we feel about our vocabulary is more important than broader social issues," he said in an emailed statement late on Thursday. "Accordingly, on behalf of the executive committee, and with the consent of our board of trustees, I am ... overturning the advisory board's ruling and ensuring that the offensive slurs will be removed from our NASPA Word List by September."

Language has become a hotly debated topic after protests against racism following the death of George Floyd in U.S. police custody on May 25, with bands, consumer brands, and buildings and roads named after slave traders renamed. NASPA represents competitive players in the United States and Canada and its list of permitted words also features on many popular Scrabble apps.

The decision came after a poll of its about 2,000 members and the general public showed members were split over removing the "N-word", but the public in favor of doing so. Stefan Fatsis, a U.S.-based Scrabble player and author of "Word Freak" a non-fiction narrative of competitive Scrabble, was against the removal of the offensive words.

"Language is different from a statue. You can take down a statue of a confederate general, but you're not going to make the 'N-word' disappear by saying you can't play it in a board game," Fatsis told the Thomson Reuters Foundation. "I'd rather people understood why these words are so damaging than to get rid of them altogether and start purging lists of words."

In a letter to NASPA's advisory board, published online last month, Chew had argued strongly for the removal of the "N-word" from its word list, saying, "I don't think that this is the time for us to be contributing divisively to the world's problems." Hasbro, the American toy company which owns the U.S. and Canadian trademark for the popular board game, had previously said that it was changing the official rules to make clear that slurs are "not permissible in any form".

The company has not allowed offensive slurs in Scrabble's dictionary since 1994. However, technically, Hasbro does not have control over the nearly 200,000 playable words used by the independent association. Scrabble, invented in 1933 by unemployed American architect Alfred Mosher Butts, is played competitively in North America by almost 15,000 people, Chew told the Thomson Reuters Foundation earlier.

The World English Language Scrabble Players Association (WESPA), which runs international tournaments, is talking to its dictionary's publisher, Collins, about whether to remove the slurs, chairman Chris Lipe said.

TRENDING

Alok Kumar Gupta to head ONGC Videsh Ltd

Whirlpool of India CFO Yatin Malhotra resigns

Will Prison Break Season 6 take viewers to beginning? Know more on it & other updates

Crash Landing on You Season 2 filming updates, Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin's onscreen saga to be back soon

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Russia, China veto Syria aid via Turkey for second time this week

Russia and China vetoed a last-ditch attempt by Western members of the U.N. Security Council to extend approval - which expires on Friday - for humanitarian aid to be delivered across two border crossings into Syria from Turkey for the next...

Union Health Minister tells TN to step up COVID-19 testing

The Centre on Friday advised the Tamil Nadu government to ramp up COVID-19 testing besides taking up other containment strategies. Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, in a tweet, said the spurt in the number of COVID-19 positive cases in r...

Telangana CM must include COVID-19 in Aarogyasri: TPCC

Telangana Congress on Thursday demanded that Telangana Chief Minister should include COVID-19 in Aarogyasri. Ponnam Prabhakar, TPCC Executive President and former MP Karimnagar while speaking to ANI said, The neighbouring state Andhra Prade...

Why Attack on Titan Season 4 may not be possible in 2020, get other latest updates

When will Attack on Titan Season 4 be released Since its arrival was confirmed by a teaser in June 2019, the anime lovers are ardently waiting to know what they can see in the imminent season.Will Attack on Titan Season 4 mark end to the se...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020