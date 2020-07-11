Left Menu
Development News Edition

FACTBOX-Reaction to Turkish ruling and Erdogan statement on Hagia Sophia

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan declared Istanbul's Hagia Sophia open to Muslim worship on Friday after a court ruled that the building's conversion to a museum by modern Turkey's founding statesman was illegal. Below are some reactions to the court's ruling and Erdogan's announcement.

Reuters | Ankara | Updated: 11-07-2020 01:19 IST | Created: 11-07-2020 01:16 IST
FACTBOX-Reaction to Turkish ruling and Erdogan statement on Hagia Sophia
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan declared Istanbul's Hagia Sophia open to Muslim worship on Friday after a court ruled that the building's conversion to a museum by modern Turkey's founding statesman was illegal.

Below are some reactions to the court's ruling and Erdogan's announcement. GREECE

"This is a choice which offends all those who also recognize the monument as a World Heritage Site. And of course, it does not only affect relations between Turkey and Greece but its relations with the European Union" - Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis. UNITED STATES

"We are disappointed by the decision by the government of Turkey to change the status of the Hagia Sophia... We understand the Turkish Government remains committed to maintaining access to the Hagia Sophia for all visitors, and look forward to hearing its plans for continued stewardship of the Hagia Sophia to ensure it remains accessible without impediment for all" - State Department Spokesperson Morgan Ortagus. RUSSIAN ORTHODOX CHURCH

"It is a real shame that the concerns of the Russian Orthodox Church and other Orthodox churches were not heard. This decision, alas, is not aimed at reconciling existing differences, but on the contrary, may lead to even greater divisions" - Russian Orthodox Church official Vladimir Legoida EUROPEAN UNION

"The ruling by the Turkish Council of State to overturn one of modern Turkey's landmark decisions and President Erdogan's decision to place the monument under the management of the Religious Affairs Presidency is regrettable" - EU Foreign Policy chief Josep Borrell. CYPRUS

"It is a historical appropriation and desecration of a World Heritage monument of particular value to the world's Christians" - Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades. UNITED NATIONS

"UNESCO calls on the Turkish authorities to open a dialogue without delay in order to avoid a step back from the universal value of this exceptional heritage whose preservation will be reviewed by the World Heritage Committee in its next session" - UNESCO statement. SONER CAGAPTAY, DIRECTOR OF TURKISH RESEARCH PROGRAM AT WASHINGTON INSTITUTE FOR NEAR EAST POLICY

"Erdogan has been flooding Turkey's public space, education policy and government with a brand of conservative Islam, and Hagia Sophia is the crowning moment of Erdogan's religious revolution which has been unfolding in Turkey for over a decade. "Just as Ataturk nearly 100 years ago 'unmosqued' Hagia Sophia to underline commitment to his own secularist revolution, to take religion out of politics, Erdogan is now doing nearly the opposite. He is reconverting the building into a mosque to underline his own religious revolution."

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You Season 2 filming updates, Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin's onscreen saga to be back soon

Calls for promotion of web series lead to panic

Unknown disease killed 628 persons in Kazakhstan in June, deadlier than COVID-19 warns China embassy

India's Reliance to load Venezuelan oil cargo under fuel swap deal - sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Serbia's Vucic blames opponents for orchestrating violent protests

Protests marred by violence continued on Friday in Belgrade, where thousands rallied against Serbias President Aleksandar Vucic and government policies, including its handling of the coronavirus crisis. Police in riot gear and mounted units...

US STOCKS-Wall St jumps as Gilead data offsets virus fears; financials jump

U.S. stocks rose on Friday as a positive analysis on Gilead Sciences Incs antiviral drug to treat COVID-19 helped to soothe investor worries over a record rise in coronavirus cases in the United States, and as financial shares surged.The Na...

As Disney World comes back, Florida posts another daily leap in COVID-19 cases

Florida confirmed its place as an emerging epicenter of the COVID pandemic in the United States on Friday by reporting its second sharpest daily rise in cases, while Walt Disney Co. prepared to reopen its flagship theme park in Orlando to t...

Pandemic exposes scientific rift over proving when germs are airborne

The coronavirus pandemic has exposed a clash among medical experts over disease transmission that stretches back nearly a century - to the very origins of germ theory.The Geneva-based World Health Organization acknowledged this week that th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020