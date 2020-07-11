Left Menu
Development News Edition

World Council of Churches expresses dismay over Hagia Sophia

Sauca said the museum status had been “a powerful expression” of Turkey's commitment to inclusion and secularism. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Friday formally converted the building back into a mosque and declared it open for Muslim worship, hours after a high court annulled the 1934 decision turning it into a museum.

PTI | Frankfurt | Updated: 11-07-2020 22:44 IST | Created: 11-07-2020 22:42 IST
World Council of Churches expresses dismay over Hagia Sophia
“Hagia Sophia has been a place of openness, encounter and inspiration for people from all nations,” Ioan Sauca said in the letter released Saturday by the Geneva-based group. Image Credit: Wikimedia

The interim secretary-general of the World Council of Churches has written to Turkey's president expressing his "grief and dismay" over Turkey's decision to change the status of Istanbul's landmark, Hagia Sophia, from a museum to a mosque. As a World Heritage museum, "Hagia Sophia has been a place of openness, encounter and inspiration for people from all nations," Ioan Sauca said in the letter released Saturday by the Geneva-based group.

The colossal Hagia Sophia was built 1,500 years ago as an Orthodox Christian cathedral and was converted into a mosque after the Ottomans conquered Constantinople, now Istanbul, in 1453. The secular Turkish government decided in 1934 to make it a museum. Sauca said the museum status had been "a powerful expression" of Turkey's commitment to inclusion and secularism.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Friday formally converted the building back into a mosque and declared it open for Muslim worship, hours after a high court annulled the 1934 decision turning it into a museum. Erdogan, a devout Muslim, has frequently used the debate over Hagia Sophia to drum up support for his Islamic-rooted party. The decision has provoked deep dismay among Orthodox Christians.

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You Season 2 filming updates, Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin's onscreen saga to be back soon

Calls for promotion of web series lead to panic

When did Lee Min Ho call Kim Go Eun 'queen'? Test how well you remember TKEM

Health News Roundup: Advance team from WHO left for China; COVID-19 vaccine candidate is expected to be ready and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Lightning to be cautious with Stamkos after latest injury

Tampa Bay Lightning captain Steven Stamkos will not be ready for the start of training camp as he deals with a lower-body injury, general manager Julien BriseBois said Saturday. The Lightning will begin training camp on Monday without the 3...

Report: Bengals WR Green to play on franchise tag

The Cincinnati Bengals expect veteran wide receiver A.J. Green to play the 2020 season on the franchise tag rather than sign a long-term extension, ESPNs Jeremy Fowler reported Saturday. They dont sound overly optimistic in Cincinnati that ...

Ashok Gehlot should make public how many Congress MLAs are on sale: Gajendra Singh Shekhawat

Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Saturday lashed out at Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot for the latters charge that BJP is trying to buy MLAs to topple his government. Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot is actor, villain and scriptwr...

COVID-19: Jharkhand reports one more death, 145 fresh cases

Another person succumbed to COVID-19 in Jharkhand on Saturday, taking the death toll due to the disease to 24 in the state, a government bulletin said. The state also reported 145 fresh coronavirus cases, raising Jharkhands tally to 3,663, ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020