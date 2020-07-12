Libya's LNA says blockade on oil will continue

Libya's LNA says blockade on oil will continueReuters | Tunis | Updated: 12-07-2020 02:47 IST | Created: 12-07-2020 02:43 IST
The Libyan National Army (LNA) of Khalifa Haftar said on Saturday the country's oil fields and ports are "closed until the orders of the Libyan people are implemented", indicating a blockade on exports will continue.
Speaking in an online statement, LNA spokesman Ahmed Mismari said that the loading of a tanker on Friday with oil from storage after six months without exports had been at the request of "friendly and brotherly countries".
