No new COVID-19 cases reported in Vietnam

Hanoi [Vietnam], July 12 (VNA/ANI): Vietnam did not record any new cases of coronavirus infection on Saturday afternoon, keeping the tally at 370, the national steering committee for COVID-19 prevention and control said. Among all cases, 230 are imported and quarantined upon their arrival in the country.

Meanwhile, 350 patients or 94.6 per cent have recovered from the disease, and there are no related deaths. Three of the 20 remainders have tested negative for SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, once and two others at least twice.

There are 9,988 people having close contact with confirmed cases or coming from pandemic-hit areas under quarantine at present, including six in hospitals, 9,509 at other concentrated quarantine sites, and 413 at home or accommodation facilities. On July 11 morning, Patient 91, a 43-year-old British pilot and also the most severe case so far in the country, was discharged from hospital after 115 days undergoing treatment.

He left the Ho Chi Minh City-based Cho Ray Hospital for Hanoi in the afternoon and is set to return to the UK on a flight of Vietnam Airlines at 11pm the same day. (VNA/ANI)