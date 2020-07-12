Left Menu
Development News Edition

Australia to offer residence option to 10,000 Hong Kongers

Prime Minister Scott Morrison's government believes China's imposition of a new tough national security law on the semi-autonomous territory means pro-democracy supporters may face political persecution. “That means that many Hong Kong passport holders may be looking for other destinations to go to and hence why we have put forward our additional visa options for them,” Acting Immigration Minister Alan Tudge told Australian Broadcasting Corporation television on Sunday.

PTI | Sydney | Updated: 12-07-2020 08:50 IST | Created: 12-07-2020 08:42 IST
Australia to offer residence option to 10,000 Hong Kongers
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The Australian government says it will offer around 10,000 Hong Kong passport holders currently living in Australia a chance to apply for permanent residence once their current visas expire. Prime Minister Scott Morrison's government believes China's imposition of a new tough national security law on the semi-autonomous territory means pro-democracy supporters may face political persecution.

"That means that many Hong Kong passport holders may be looking for other destinations to go to and hence why we have put forward our additional visa options for them," Acting Immigration Minister Alan Tudge told Australian Broadcasting Corporation television on Sunday. In order to obtain permanent residency, applicants would still have to pass "the character test, the national security test and the like," Tudge said.

"So it's not automatic. But it's certainly an easier pathway to permanent residency and of course once you're a permanent resident, there's then a pathway to citizenship there," he said. "If people are genuinely persecuted and they can prove that case, then they can apply for one of our humanitarian visas in any case." Morrison announced last week Australia suspended its extradition treaty with Hong Kong and extended visas for Hong Kong residents from two to five years. The move comes after China bypassed Hong Kong's Legislative Council to impose the sweeping security legislation without public consultation. Critics view it as a further deterioration of freedoms promised to the former British colony, in response to last year's massive protests calling for greater democracy and more police accountability.

The national security law prohibits what Beijing views as secessionist, subversive or terrorist activities or as foreign intervention in Hong Kong affairs. Under the law, police now have sweeping powers to conduct searches without warrants and order internet service providers and platforms to remove messages deemed to be in violation of the legislation. China's foreign ministry said it reserved the right to "take further actions" in response to moves by Canberra. "The consequences will be fully borne by Australia," spokesman Zhao Lijian told reporters at a daily briefing on Thursday.

TRENDING

When did Lee Min Ho call Kim Go Eun 'queen'? Test how well you remember TKEM

Health News Roundup: WHO official cites AIDS as guide to addressing coronavirus pandemic; U.S. coronavirus cases rise by record for third day in a row, up over 62,500 and more

World News Roundup: Singapore ruling party faces succession questions; Hong Kong elections and more

Reliance closes deal with 4 investors, gets Rs 30,062 cr

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Former India cricketer Chetan Chauhan tests positive for COVID-19

Former India cricketer and Uttar Pradesh cabinet minister Chetan Chauhan has tested positive for COVID-19. The development of Chauhan testing positive for the dreaded virus emerged late on Saturday night from the tweets of former India play...

Every death needs to be fully investigated: UN on Thoothukudi custodial death case

Every death, in all cases, as a principle, needs to be fully investigated, said Stephane Dujarric, Spokesperson for United Nations Secretary-General, on Thoothukudi custodial death case in Tamil Nadu. I think every death, all these cases, a...

Cricket-England's Denly not good enough, says Vaughan

England should look beyond Joe Denly but retain Zak Crawley when regular skipper Joe Root returns for the second test against the West Indies, former captain Michael Vaughan has said. Denly managed 18 and 29 in the first test against the We...

Kerala gold smuggling case: Key accused Swapna Suresh, Sandeep Nair arrested, to be produced before NIA court

The two main accused in Kerala gold smuggling case, Swapna Suresh and Sandeep Nair have been arrested by the National Investigation Agency NIA. Both the accused will be produced before NIA court in Kochi, Kerala on Sunday. Swapna Suresh and...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020