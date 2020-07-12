Pope "very pained" by decision to turn Istanbul's Hagia Sophia museum into mosqueReuters | Vatican City | Updated: 12-07-2020 16:03 IST | Created: 12-07-2020 16:00 IST
Pope Francis said on Sunday he was hurt by Turkey's decision to make Istanbul's Hagia Sophia museum a mosque, the latest religious leader to condemn the move.
"My thoughts go to Istanbul. I think of Santa Sophia and I am very pained," he said during his weekly blessing in St. Peter's Square.
- READ MORE ON:
- Francis
- Istanbul
- Turkey
- St Peter's Square
- COVID-19
ALSO READ
France says Istanbul's Hagia Sophia must remain open to all
Orthodox Patriarch says turning Istanbul's Hagia Sophia into mosque would be divisive
Court considers status of Istanbul's iconic Hagia Sophia
WHO, Turkey agree to office in Istanbul
Pope 'very pained' by decision to turn Istanbul's Hagia Sophia museum into mosque