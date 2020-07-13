Left Menu
Development News Edition

21 injured in fire aboard ship at Naval Base

"We are grateful for the quick and immediate response of local, base and shipboard firefighters aboard USS Bonhomme Richard," Gilday said in a statement. The 23-year-old ship has the capacity to deploy and land helicopters, smaller boats and amphibious vehicles.

PTI | Sandiego | Updated: 13-07-2020 05:50 IST | Created: 13-07-2020 05:50 IST
21 injured in fire aboard ship at Naval Base

Twenty-one people suffered minor injuries in an explosion and fire on board a ship at Naval Base San Diego on Sunday, military officials said. The blaze was reported shortly before 9 am on USS Bonhomme Richard, said Mike Raney, a spokesman for Naval Surface Force, US Pacific Fleet.

Seventeen sailors and four civilians were hospitalised with "non-life threatening injuries", Raney said in a brief statement. He did not provide additional details. Previously, officials said at least one person was treated for smoke inhalation.

The cause of the fire was under investigation. It was not immediately known where on the 840-foot (255-metre) amphibious assault vessel the blast and the fire occurred. The flames sent up a huge plume of dark smoke visible around San Diego.

San Diego is the Bonhomme Richard's home port, and the ship was undergoing routine maintenance at the time of the fire. About 160 sailors and officers were on board, Raney said -- far fewer than the thousand typically on the ship when it is on active duty.

All crew members were accounted for, said Admiral Mike Gilday, Chief of Naval Operations. "We are grateful for the quick and immediate response of local, base and shipboard firefighters aboard USS Bonhomme Richard," Gilday said in a statement.

The 23-year-old ship has the capacity to deploy and land helicopters, smaller boats and amphibious vehicles. Because of its age, a fire could be particularly destructive, especially if it reached the engine room and other tight spaces with machinery, said Lawrence B Brennan, a professor of admiralty and international maritime law at Fordham University in New York. "The heat of a fire of this nature can warp the steel and that can be a major problem for any ship," said Brennan. "On an older ship, it is even more of a problem." Two other docked ships, USS Fitzgerald and USS Russell, were moved to berths away from the fire, officials said.

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Biocon secures approval to use drug on COVID-19 patients; Mexico reports 6,094 new coronavirus cases and more

Study reveals short, frequent walks near water bodies can benefit mental health

Science News Roundup: Tuberculosis vaccine may limit COVID-19 deaths; T cells fight coronavirus in absence of antibodies and more

Science News Roundup: T cells fight coronavirus in absence of antibodies; Tuberculosis vaccine may be limiting COVID-19 death and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Tennis-With elbow bumps and masked fans, World TeamTennis kicks off season

2017 U.S. Open winner Sloane Stephens defeated reigning Olympic gold medalist Monica Puig 5-1 to help expansion franchise Chicago Smash defeat the Vegas Rollers in the kickoff of World TeamTennis WTT regular season on Sunday. One of only a ...

Dodgers' Jansen late due to family's COVID-19 fight

Los Angeles Dodgers closer Kenley Jansen reported to camp on Sunday and revealed that his delay was due to a battle with the coronavirus. The 32-year-old Jansen said he believes he caught the coronavirus from his 4-year-old son, Kaden, abou...

Reuters World News Summary

Following is a summary of current world news briefs. Brazil sees 631 new coronavirus deaths, approaches 2 million casesBrazil, the worlds No. 2 coronavirus hot spot after the United States, registered 631 new deaths on Sunday, with a new to...

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs. Florida sets one-day record with over 15,000 new COVID cases, more than most countriesFlorida reported a record increase of more than 15,000 new cases of COVID-19 in 24 hours on Sun...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020