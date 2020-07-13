UK will place priority on national security in Huawei decision, minister says

Britain will place a "huge priority" on national security when considering Chinese telecoms firm Huawei's role in the country's 5G network, justice minister Robert Buckland said on Monday.

"National security comes first ... and I know that the NSC (National Security Council) and the whole of government will be placing a huge priority on our national security," he told BBC radio.

An announcement on Huawei's role would be made "as soon as practicable", he said.