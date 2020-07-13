UK will place priority on national security in Huawei decision, minister says

UK will place priority on national security in Huawei decision, minister saysReuters | London | Updated: 13-07-2020 13:40 IST | Created: 13-07-2020 13:20 IST
Britain will place a "huge priority" on national security when considering Chinese telecoms firm Huawei's role in the country's 5G network, justice minister Robert Buckland said on Monday.
"National security comes first ... and I know that the NSC (National Security Council) and the whole of government will be placing a huge priority on our national security," he told BBC radio.
An announcement on Huawei's role would be made "as soon as practicable", he said.
ALSO READ
'Get Britain moving again', PM Johnson to unveil new infrastructure plan
Britain's most senior civil servant stands down
UK PM Johnson determined to tackle obesity in Britain, says spokesman
SPECIAL REPORT-Into the fog: How Britain lost track of the coronavirus
Britain's COVID-19 app: The game changer that wasn't