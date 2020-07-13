Left Menu
Kosovo president Thaci meets war crimes prosecutors in The Hague

Reuters | The Hague | Updated: 13-07-2020 16:43 IST | Created: 13-07-2020 16:43 IST
Kosovo President Hashim Thaci arrived in The Hague on Monday for a meeting with war crimes prosecutors, who last month indicted him for alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity during Kosovo's 1998-99 uprising against Serbian rule.

Before entering the Specialist Chambers set up to handle cases of alleged crimes during the uprising, Thaci said he stood for "truth, reconciliation and peace".

Prosecutors hold Thaci, an ex-top commander in the Kosovo Liberation Army (UCK), responsible for nearly 100 murders during the war which ultimately led to Kosovo's independence. Thaci has previously denied involvement in any war crimes during the late 1990s conflict.

