Left Menu
Development News Edition

UK works on National Action Plan to ensure safety of journalists

“News media fulfil an extremely important role in our democracy and it is right that we do everything we can to protect them from harm,” said Victoria Atkins. As well as operating within and supporting journalists in the UK, the new committee will invite observers to provide international perspectives.

PTI | London | Updated: 13-07-2020 21:39 IST | Created: 13-07-2020 21:12 IST
UK works on National Action Plan to ensure safety of journalists
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia

The UK government on Monday held the first meeting of a new committee to make sure journalists can operate without fear of violence or abuse. The National Committee For The Safety of Journalists, co-chaired by UK Minister for Media and Data John Whittingdale and Minister for Safeguarding Victoria Atkins, brought together representatives from government, journalism, policing, prosecution services and the civil service to work in collaboration to make sure journalists are free from threats and violence. The committee said its first task will be to develop a National Action Plan, which sets out a framework through which the safety of journalists can be ensured and they can be protected from physical harm and threats of violence.

"The UK has been at the forefront of the global campaign for media freedom but it is also essential that we protect the safety of journalists at home," said Whittingdale. "The rise in misinformation during the pandemic has highlighted once again the valuable role played by journalists working for reputable news organisations who produce accurate and balanced high-quality journalism. We must do all we can to ensure that they can carry this out free from threats and intimidation," he said.

The Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) said that recent events, such as attacks on journalists reporting on protests and threats to members of the press in Northern Ireland, have exposed the fact that those who play an important role in the democratic process are not always safe. The National Committee For The Safety of Journalists will meet twice a year and be tasked with monitoring progress in the area. "News media fulfil an extremely important role in our democracy and it is right that we do everything we can to protect them from harm," said Victoria Atkins.

As well as operating within and supporting journalists in the UK, the new committee will invite observers to provide international perspectives. Ian Murray, Executive Director of the Society of Editors said: "The Society of Editors is pleased to be able to support and play a role in the National Committee for the Safety of Journalists.

"Journalism is not a crime nor is it at odds with society. Indeed it plays an important role in keeping society free, and yet increasingly we see journalists targeted for violence and abuse. This committee's role in pinpointing action to combat this is both welcome and of vital importance," Murray said. Rebecca Vincent, Director of International Campaigns at Reporters Without Borders, added: "Reporters Without Borders is pleased to see this committee moving forward at a time when journalists are facing greater risks than ever before.

"We look forward to working with the committee to ensure better protections for journalists throughout the UK – and that the UK government is leading by example in its efforts to champion media freedom globally." The UK initiative follows the Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE), the world's largest security oriented inter-governmental organisation, urging member-states in April last year to establish "a national committee for safety of journalists" in the wake of attacks, threats, and murders of journalists around the world.

TRENDING

Florida reports over 15,000 COVID-19 cases in single-day record

Study reveals short, frequent walks near water bodies can benefit mental health

Health News Roundup: Biocon secures approval to use drug on COVID-19 patients; Mexico reports 6,094 new coronavirus cases and more

Science News Roundup: Tuberculosis vaccine may limit COVID-19 deaths; T cells fight coronavirus in absence of antibodies and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Fighting breaks out on Azerbaijan-Armenia border

Several Azeri and Armenian soldiers have been killed or wounded in border clashes, both countries said on Monday, each accusing the other of encroaching on its territory.The two former Soviet republics have long been in conflict over Azerba...

Rockets' Westbrook announces he has coronavirus

Houston Rockets star and former NBA Most Valuable Player Russell Westbrook announced Monday that he tested positive for the coronavirus. Westbrook revealed the news on social media. He was not on the team plane when the Rockets traveled to ...

Assam floods claim 6 more lives, 22 lakh hit across 27 districts

The flood situation in Assam worsened drastically on Monday, with six more people losing their lives in the deluge, which has affected nearly 22 lakh people across 27 districts, an official bulletin said. According to the daily flood report...

Pak court gives last chance to Nawaz Sharif to appear in corruption case

A court notice was displayed on Monday at the residence of Pakistans former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, giving him a final chance to appear before it on August 17 in a corruption case. Sharif, the supremo of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020