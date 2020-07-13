Left Menu
Development News Edition

Depp tells court ex-wife attacked him on night he learned he'd lost $650 million

Movie star Johnny Depp concluded five days of testimony in his libel case against Britain's Sun newspaper on Monday, saying his ex-wife Amber Heard had thrown a "haymaker" punch at him on the night he found out he had lost $650 million.

Reuters | Updated: 13-07-2020 21:39 IST | Created: 13-07-2020 21:18 IST
Depp tells court ex-wife attacked him on night he learned he'd lost $650 million
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

Movie star Johnny Depp concluded five days of testimony in his libel case against Britain's Sun newspaper on Monday, saying his ex-wife Amber Heard had thrown a "haymaker" punch at him on the night he found out he had lost $650 million. The 57-year-old "Pirates of the Caribbean" star is suing the Sun's publisher, News Group Newspapers, at London's High Court after the tabloid labelled him a "wife beater" in a 2018 article.

The court has heard evidence from the paper's lawyer that Depp violently attacked his former wife on at least 14 occasions over three years from 2013, when enraged by jealously and having consumed large amounts of alcohol or drugs. The actor would become, according to Heard, 34, and by his own account, "the monster", the Sun's lawyer Sasha Wass has told the court.

Depp rejects all the allegations that he attacked his wife and says Heard was lying, making up a choreographed hoax as part of an "insurance policy" dossier, and that she had attacked him. The court was told on Monday that one incident occurred after Heard's 30th birthday party in 2016 which Depp had been late to following a meeting with his business advisers.

At that meeting, he was told his previous managers had lost $650 million he had made from films, a "ludicrous" sum, he said, and that he owed $100 million because he had not paid tax for 17 years. He told the court Heard accused him of making her look foolish in front of her friends and had attacked him while he was reading in bed, throwing a "haymaker" wild, swinging punch at him.

Appearing in the witness box for a fifth day, Depp was also asked by his lawyer David Sherborne about the transcript of a conversation the couple had in 2016 after Heard had gone public with her accusations. "Either I'm in a secret fight club ... (or) I have been plotting to do this for three years," Heard said, according to Sherborne. "No one is going to believe that."

"REVERSE CONFESSION" Depp said he believed what Heard was saying was a "reverse confession". "It seemed everything she accused me of was something she had done to me," he said.

Heard and Depp met in 2011 while co-starring in the film "The Rum Diary" and married in 2015. Heard filed for divorce 15 months later when she first said publicly Depp had abused her and the divorce was finalised the following year. The court has been shown a number of pictures Heard took of herself with injuries she says Depp inflicted. Wass, the Sun's lawyer, said the photos were taken to show the Hollywood star when he had sobered up and in her witness statement Heard had said she "never imagined" they would form part of a court case.

Depp said he was never shown the pictures. The court heard from Depp's assistant Stephen Deuters, who was asked about a text he sent to Heard the day after she says the actor kicked her in a drunken rage while on a private jet.

"When I told him he kicked you, he cried," Deuters wrote in the text. He told the court Depp had only made a playful attempt to tap her on the bottom with his foot and that he described it as a kick simply to appease her. He said he never saw Depp being violent towards her. The libel case has heard some extraordinary revelations and allegations about the couple's relationship.

Judge Andrew Nicol was told Depp had headbutted, slapped, kicked, threatened and thrown bottles at Heard during heated arguments. Depp has previously recounted how in one incident, Heard had severed the tip of his finger when she threw a bottle of vodka at him. He used his damaged finger to scrawl messages across the house using his blood and paint, the court heard.

A few weeks after that incident Depp is accused of repeatedly punching Heard. The actor said on Monday he could not have done so as he had a cast on his hand because of his damaged finger. Heard is due to start giving evidence on Friday with the trial expected to last three weeks.

TRENDING

Florida reports over 15,000 COVID-19 cases in single-day record

Study reveals short, frequent walks near water bodies can benefit mental health

Health News Roundup: Biocon secures approval to use drug on COVID-19 patients; Mexico reports 6,094 new coronavirus cases and more

Science News Roundup: Tuberculosis vaccine may limit COVID-19 deaths; T cells fight coronavirus in absence of antibodies and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Fighting breaks out on Azerbaijan-Armenia border

Several Azeri and Armenian soldiers have been killed or wounded in border clashes, both countries said on Monday, each accusing the other of encroaching on its territory.The two former Soviet republics have long been in conflict over Azerba...

Rockets' Westbrook announces he has coronavirus

Houston Rockets star and former NBA Most Valuable Player Russell Westbrook announced Monday that he tested positive for the coronavirus. Westbrook revealed the news on social media. He was not on the team plane when the Rockets traveled to ...

Assam floods claim 6 more lives, 22 lakh hit across 27 districts

The flood situation in Assam worsened drastically on Monday, with six more people losing their lives in the deluge, which has affected nearly 22 lakh people across 27 districts, an official bulletin said. According to the daily flood report...

Pak court gives last chance to Nawaz Sharif to appear in corruption case

A court notice was displayed on Monday at the residence of Pakistans former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, giving him a final chance to appear before it on August 17 in a corruption case. Sharif, the supremo of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020