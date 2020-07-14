Motor racing-Britain's Bird to join Jaguar Formula E team
Britain's Sam Bird, the only driver to have won a Formula E race in every year of the all-electric series, is joining the Jaguar team for season seven that is due to start in Chile next January. Jaguar announced on Tuesday that the 33-year-old, a former Mercedes Formula One reserve driver who is currently racing for Envision Virgin, will become New Zealander Mitch Evans's teammate.
"We now have two proven race winners that are capable of enabling us to challenge for both team and driver championship titles next season," said Jaguar team director James Barclay in a statement. Bird has won nine ePrix to date, with five pole positions and 18 podium finishes from 63 starts. Season seven is due to start in Santiago on January 16.
