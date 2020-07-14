Left Menu
Development News Edition

Russia says joint patrol with Turkey struck by bomb in Syria

Russian jets that flew at high altitude conducted a series of bombing raids on several opposition held areas in retaliation for the attack, according to residents and a network of plane spotters who document sightings of jet fighters. Civil defence groups said five civilians were injured in the strikes.

Reuters | Updated: 14-07-2020 19:28 IST | Created: 14-07-2020 19:28 IST
Russia says joint patrol with Turkey struck by bomb in Syria

A roadside bomb planted by Syrian militants detonated near a joint Russian-Turkish patrol in northern Syria on Tuesday morning, injuring three Russian soldiers, the Russian Defence Ministry said.

Russia called off the patrol following the blast near the town of Ariha in Idlib province, which damaged one Russian and one Turkish armoured personnel carrier, the Russian ministry said. The Russian statement said an unspecified number of Turkish troops were also hurt. Two sources said there were no Turkish casualties in the attack.

Turkey’s defence ministry later said two vehicles were partially damaged as a result of a car bomb and that no one was killed. Russian jets that flew at high altitude conducted a series of bombing raids on several opposition held areas in retaliation for the attack, according to residents and a network of plane spotters who document sightings of jet fighters.

Civil defence groups said five civilians were injured in the strikes. Hundreds of civilians fled, fearing a wider resumption of the Russian-led air strikes that had displaced over a million people before the ceasefire, witnesses said.

Russia was evacuating its equipment from the area and moving its troops to the Hmeimim air base where some of them would receive treatment, the Russian statement said. Turkey and Russia, which back opposing sides in Syria's war, agreed in March on a ceasefire and joint patrols following weeks of clashes that took them to the brink of direct confrontation.

Ankara backs rebels fighting against President Bashar al-Assad, and Moscow supports Damascus. The patrols take place in a "de-escalation zone" intended to serve as a buffer between government forces and opposition fighters in the last major area still held by the rebels after nine years of civil war. An unconfirmed social media video of the attack circulated by Russia's RIA news agency showed a powerful explosion right by a convoy of passing armoured vehicles.

TRENDING

Delhi University to commence final year undergraduate online exams from Aug 10, to be concluded by Aug 31, HC informed

Production of Russia's COVID-19 vaccine to launch no earlier than fall: Virologist

Diageo to launch Johnnie Walker whisky in plastic-free paper bottles in 2021

SC upholds right of Travancore royal family in administration of historic Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple in Kerala.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Beijing accuses US of 'stirring division' in South China Sea

Beijing on Tuesday asked the US to not stir up divisions between China and its South-East Asian neighbours in the South China Sea. The statement came after the US called Chinese claims to the resource-rich region of the disputed South China...

Babri mosque demolition trial: Shiv Sena leader’s statement to be recorded thru video link

A special CBI court will record the statement of Shiv Sena leader Satish Pradhan in the Babri mosque demolition case through video conference on Wednesday. Since the video link facility to record statements under section 313 of the CrPC is ...

U.S. completes first federal execution in 17 years after overnight Supreme Court ruling

The U.S. government carried out its first execution in 17 years on Tuesday, putting to death convicted murderer Daniel Lee over objections by his victims relatives after the Supreme Court cleared the way with an overnight ruling. Lee was pr...

Tunisia sentences woman to six months for Koranic Facebook joke

A Tunisian court has sentenced blogger Emna Chargui to six months in prison and a 700 fine for reposting a Facebook joke about the coronavirus written as if it was a Koranic verse. This is unfair and unjust ... this proves that there is no ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020