Left Menu
Development News Edition

Harsh Vardhan discusses bilateral health cooperation including COVID-19 management with Australian counterpart

Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare Dr Harsh Vardhan on Tuesday held a virtual interaction with his Australian counterpart Gregory Andrew Hunt and discussed bilateral health cooperation.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-07-2020 21:13 IST | Created: 14-07-2020 20:54 IST
Harsh Vardhan discusses bilateral health cooperation including COVID-19 management with Australian counterpart
Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan interacting with his Australian counterpart Gregory Andrew Hunt on Tuesday.. Image Credit: ANI

Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare Dr Harsh Vardhan on Tuesday held a virtual interaction with his Australian counterpart Gregory Andrew Hunt and discussed bilateral health cooperation. At the outset, Vardhan expressed deep admiration for Hunt for his organisation of charity events like a five-kilometre run for children suffering from autism and raising awareness on juvenile diabetes.

Speaking on the need to work together, Vardhan outlined that "while Australia has one of the best healthcare systems of the developed world, healthcare in India is one of the fastest-growing sectors and is expected to hit a USD 275 billion mark in the next 10 years. India's domestic demand is expected to engine the growth regardless of any turbulence in the global economy. "India also offers vast opportunities in research and development, and medical tourism. India's traditional holistic medical systems like Ayurveda and Yoga can help Australia curb obesity and related diseases, he said.

The minister elaborated on 'health as a social movement' approach of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "India's Universal Healthcare Coverage (under Ayushman Bharat) covers a massive 100 million families. 10 million individuals have benefitted in the last year alone. India is committed to eliminating TB by the year 2025. India has also undertaken efforts for mass screening of non-communicable diseases like hypertension, cancer of breast, lung, throat and mouth." "India has also made strides in implementing the Digital Health Blueprint to modernise the health sector and enable streamlined delivery of services to the last citizen, affordable medicines that treat cancer and cardio-vascular ailments and cardiac implants are made available to the poorest of the poor under the (Affordable Medicines and Reliable Implants for Treatment (AMRIT) programme," he added.

He said that the Prime Minister's "Whole of Government" perspective enabled financial inclusion of 400 million people and transformed their access to healthcare. Speaking on the trust that Modi espouses in the international community, the Australian Health Minister said that his country's Universal Telemedicine has helped tackle 19 million cases, so far. "Its focus on health infrastructure through public and private hospitals and approach on mental health issues are models worth emulating," he stated.

Acknowledging India's huge role in supplying inexpensive generic drugs supplying 60 per cent of the world's medicine, he expanded on how India could help Australia in researching new medicines for rare diseases using genomics and stem cell technology. The Health Ministers of both countries agreed to continue to jointly work in the area of health and other common interests.

This interaction is in the backdrop of the MoU signed by India and Australia on April 10 on co-operation in the field of health and medicine. The MoU covers areas of mutual interest like the management of communicable diseases like malaria and tuberculosis, mental health and non-communicable diseases, antimicrobial resistance, regulation of pharmaceuticals, vaccines and medical devices and digitisation of health infrastructure. It also covers response to public health emergencies like the present COVID-19 pandemic. (ANI)

TRENDING

Delhi University to commence final year undergraduate online exams from Aug 10, to be concluded by Aug 31, HC informed

Production of Russia's COVID-19 vaccine to launch no earlier than fall: Virologist

Diageo to launch Johnnie Walker whisky in plastic-free paper bottles in 2021

Indiana Jones 5 release date postponed, Harrison Ford to return, other latest updates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Amravati COVID-19 case count reaches 1,000

The number of COVID-19 cases in Maharashtras Amravati district increased by 21 on Tuesday to reach the 1,000 mark, an official said. With this, it has become the third district after Nagpur and Akola in Vidarbha region to have 1,000 cases.A...

Maharashtra: 251 new coronavirus cases in Aurangabad district

Coronavirus cases in central Maharashtras Aurangabad district reached 9,065 on Tuesday with 251 new patients coming to light, officials said. With six patients succumbing during the day, the death toll due to the pandemic in the district ...

BJP not in favour of imposition of Art 356 in WB: Dilip Ghosh

BJP West Bengal unit president Dilip Ghosh on Tuesday said that the party was not in favour of the imposition of Article 356 in the state and it would fight and defeat the ruling Trinamool Congress democratically. He told newspersons that p...

Tech sell-off weighs on Europe as virus fears mount; FTSE 100 outperforms

European stocks were hit by a selloff in technology shares on Tuesday, as U.S. peers slumped on fears of new coronavirus restrictions, while London blue-chips outperformed on a boost for the telecoms and energy sectors.The pan-European STOX...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020