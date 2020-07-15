FACTBOX-Deals by major suppliers in the race for 5G

Despite coronavirus lockdowns hitting global supply chains and construction projects, telecommunication firms have continued to contract equipment from Chinese technology giant Huawei, Finland's Nokia and Sweden's Ericsson to build fifth-generation technology (5G) networks.

Smartphone vendor Samsung and chipmaker Qualcomm are among others vying for a share in developing networks expected to power everything from high-speed video transmissions to self-driving cars. (Graphic: https://tmsnrt.rs/32tVdMI The following are some of the most significant developments and deals clinched by the top three suppliers:

HUAWEI On June 24, the world's largest telecommunications equipment maker said it had over 80 5G networks commercially available worldwide, despite U.S. calls to ban the company.

July 14 - UK government orders Huawei equipment to be purged completely from Britain's network by 2027. Nokia says it is ready to replace it. July 10 - Excluded by TIM from its core network tender for Italy and Brazil, sources say.

July 5 - A French cybersecurity head said short of a total ban, it will push French telcos to avoid Huawei, following Belgium's plans to curb Huawei gear and a pending decision in Germany. June 15 - United States confirms it will amend prohibitions on U.S. companies doing business with Huawei, so they can work together on 5G standards.

Feb. 19 - Kenya's top operator Safaricom says it would consider Huawei for this year's rollout. Feb. 13 - Canadian telecom operator Telus Corp chooses Huawei in its initial module.

Dec. 2019 - Picked alongside Nokia by Telefonica Deutschland, as its parent said it would move to multiple suppliers. 2019 – Supply agreements with Cambodia, United Arab Emirates telecoms company du, Malaysia's Maxis, Vodafone Qatar, and VIVA Bahrain, a subsidiary of Saudi telecoms firm STC.

ERICSSON As of July 15, the Swedish telecom equipment maker has reported 95 5G commercial agreements and 45 live networks across 25 countries. Ericsson almost doubled its global forecast for 5G mobile subscriptions to 190 million by the end of this year.

July 15 - Picked by Omantel to support the Sultanate's ongoing 5g expansion. June 24 - Singapore's biggest wireless network operators choose Nokia and Ericsson over Huawei.

June 23 - The United States is prepared to help telecom companies in Brazil and other countries buy 5G technology from non-Chinese providers, says a top diplomat, naming Ericsson, Nokia, and Samsung. June 10 - Picked to upgrade O2 UK's existing sites and extend 5G radio access network (RAN) rollout across the country.

June 2 - Bell Canada teams with Ericsson, while rival Telus Corp picks Ericsson and Nokia. June 2 - Telefonica Deutschland picks Ericsson for its German core mobile network.

April 29 - Chosen by China Mobile for its rollout's second phase. March 26 - Picked to improve Russia's MTS existing capacities with 5G-ready equipment.

March 5 - Sinch expands existing partnerships into 5G. Jan. 31 - Orange selects Nokia and Ericsson to deploy its network in France.

Jan. 15 - Rogers Communications, using Ericsson technology, starts rolling out 5G in some Canadian cities. Jan. 3 - Poland's Cyfrowy Polsat picks Nokia and Ericsson for its commercial roll-out.

2019 - Wins contracts in Europe with TIM, Deutsche Telekom, Tele Greenland, and Norway's Telenor. - Strikes deals with U.S. operators RINA Wireless, U.S Cellular, GCI; Gulf providers including Saudi Telecom Company, Bahrain's Batelco, UAE's Etisalat, Qatar's Ooredoo; MTN South Africa.

2017-2018 - Supply deals with T-Mobile US, AT&T, Sprint, Verizon, Swisscom, and Vodafone concerning 5G networks in Spain, Britain, Ireland, Germany. NOKIA

As of July 15, Nokia has signed 74 commercial 5G deals worldwide and is powering 29 live networks globally. As well as the above deals with Ericsson, the Finnish firm has signed the following deals. June 29 - Taiwan Mobile contract worth $450 million

June 15 - China Unicom selects Nokia to supply around 10% of its core network. March 18 - Chunghwa Telecom for Taiwan launch.

March 4-5 - Partnerships with Intel, Marvell Technology. Feb. 10 - Orange Slovensko for its RAN deployment.

2019 - Partnerships with Vodaphone Hutchison Australia (VHA), SETAR, Telefonica Deutschland, Deutsche Bahn, Spark New Zealand, DoCoMo Pacific, Iliad, Softbank, Austria's A1. 2018 – $3.5 billion deal with T-Mobile US; agreement with China Mobile to develop networks for industrial uses.