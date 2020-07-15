Air strikes kill civilians in Yemen's al-Jawf province - residents

Airstrikes on Yemen's northern province of al-Jawf killed at least seven civilians on Wednesday, residents and an official from the Houthi movement said.

The Houthi health ministry spokesman said in a Twitter post that airstrikes by a Saudi-led coalition hit residential houses, killing nine people including two children. Two residents told Reuters that seven people had been killed.

There was no immediate comment from the coalition which has been battling Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthi movement for more than five years.