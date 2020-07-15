Left Menu
Development News Edition

WHO, UNICEF alert of drop in vaccinations during coronavirus pandemic

The world has seen a dramatic decline in the number of children vaccinated during the novel coronavirus pandemic and can experience a surge in preventable diseases, the World Health Organisation (WHO) and the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) said in a joint statement on Wednesday.

ANI | Geneva | Updated: 15-07-2020 21:24 IST | Created: 15-07-2020 21:24 IST
WHO, UNICEF alert of drop in vaccinations during coronavirus pandemic
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Geneva [Switzerland], July 15 (Sputnik/ANI): The world has seen a dramatic decline in the number of children vaccinated during the novel coronavirus pandemic and can experience a surge in preventable diseases, the World Health Organisation (WHO) and the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) said in a joint statement on Wednesday. "The World Health Organisation and UNICEF warned today of an alarming decline in the number of children receiving life-saving vaccines around the world," the release said.

"This is due to disruptions in the delivery and uptake of immunization services caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. According to new data by WHO and UNICEF, these disruptions threaten to reverse hard-won progress to reach more children and adolescents with a wider range of vaccines, which has already been hampered by a decade of stalling coverage," it added. Data compiled by the WHO and UNICEF on vaccine coverage over the last year demonstrates that hard-won advances, such as the expansion of the HPV vaccine to 106 countries, are at risk of lapsing, the release said.

"For example, preliminary data for the first four months of 2020 points to a substantial drop in the number of children completing three doses of the vaccine against diphtheria, tetanus and pertussis (DTP3)," the release said. "This is the first time in 28 years that the world could see a reduction in DTP3 coverage - the marker for immunization coverage within and across countries." WHO and UNICEF said that some 30 measles vaccination campaigns are at risk of termination because of the novel coronavirus pandemic and such a development could lead to future outbreaks this year and beyond.

UNICEF and WHO said they conducted a survey in collaboration with the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Sabin Vaccine Institute and Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, which revealed three-quarters of the 82 countries that responded reported COVID-19-related disruptions in their immunisation programs as of May 2020. The chances that a child born today will be vaccinated with all the globally recommended vaccines by the age of 5 is less than 20 per cent, the release said.

"In 2019, nearly 14 million children missed out on life-saving vaccines such as measles and DTP3. Most of these children live in Africa and are likely to lack access to other health services," the release said. Two-thirds of them are concentrated in ten middle-and low-income countries: Angola, Brazil, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Ethiopia, India, Indonesia, Mexico, Nigeria, Pakistan, and Philippines, and children in middle-income countries account for an increasing share of the burden, the release added. (Sputnik/ANI)

TRENDING

Delhi University to commence final year undergraduate online exams from Aug 10, to be concluded by Aug 31, HC informed

Petition to renew Crash Landing on You Season 2 goes online

ISS spotted in Guj sky; best view in Ahmedabad, Rajkot

Is Frozen 3 still not discussed by Disney? Marc Smith clarifies making of third movie

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

IOC postpones Dakar Youth Olympics by 4 years to 2026

The International Olympic Committee has postponed the 2022 Dakar Youth Olympics for four years due to the coronavirus pandemic. IOC President Thomas Bach said the delay was discussed two days ago in a telephone conversation with Senegal Pre...

WB Assembly employee tests COVID-19 positive; premises to remain shut for 10 days

The premises of the West Bengal Assembly will remain closed for 10 days after an employee tested positive for the novel coronavirus, Speaker Biman Bandyopadhyay said on Wednesday.One of the typists has tested positive for COVID-19. The Asse...

IOC postpones Dakar 2022 Youth Olympic Games to 2026 due to COVID-19 pandemic

Senegal and the International Olympic Committee IOC have mutually agreed to postpone the Dakar 2022 Youth Olympic Games YOG to 2026 due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Senegal President Macky Salls proposal was welcomed by IOC presiden...

Looking at converting Jaya's house into CM's residence, TN govt tells HC

The Tamil Nadu government on Wednesday informed the the Madras High Court that it is also actively considering converting Veda Nilayam, the residence of late AIADMK supremo J Jayalalithaa at upscale Poes Garden here, into the official resid...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020