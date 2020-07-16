Left Menu
Development News Edition

High-profile Twitter accounts swept up in wave of apparent hacking

In the case of billionaire Telsa Chief Executive Elon Musk, for example, one tweet soliciting cryptocurrency was removed and, sometime later, another one appeared. Among the others affected: Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and the corporate accounts for Uber and Apple.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 16-07-2020 03:17 IST | Created: 16-07-2020 03:16 IST
High-profile Twitter accounts swept up in wave of apparent hacking
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

A wave of tweets in apparent hacking swept through Twitter on Wednesday, with more than half a dozen high-profile accounts - belonging to U.S. presidential candidate Joe Biden, billionaire Bill Gates, and rapper Kanye West, among others - used to solicit bitcoin donations.

The cause of the breach was not immediately clear, but the scale and the scope of the problem suggested that it was not limited to a single account or service. Shares of Twitter tumbled nearly 4 percent in trading after the market close.

Twitter said in an email that it was looking into the matter and would issue a statement shortly. Some of the tweets were swiftly deleted but there appeared to be a struggle to regain control of the accounts. In the case of billionaire Telsa Chief Executive Elon Musk, for example, one tweet soliciting cryptocurrency was removed and, sometime later, another one appeared.

Among the others affected: Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and the corporate accounts for Uber and Apple. A spokesman for Biden's campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Tesla was not immediately available for comment.

Publicly available blockchain records show that the apparent scammers have already received more than $100,000 worth of cryptocurrency.

TRENDING

ESET discovers new operation within cyber-espionage campaign in Middle East

Decision to cancel final year exams due to COVID-19: HC told

Science News Roundup: Humanoid clerk helps to cut red tape in Russia; UAE postpones Mars mission due to weather at Japan launch site and more

Five years after New Horizons flyby, 10 cool things about Pluto

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Porto clinch league title with 2-0 win over Sporting

Porto won their 29th Portuguese league title with two games to spare after second-half goals from captain Danilo Pereira and striker Moussa Marega secured a 2-0 home victory over Sporting Lisbon on Wednesday. Porto top the 18-team first div...

Golf-LPGA braced for positive tests, tournament cancellations

The LPGA Tour, the elite womens professional golf circuit, will restart its COVID-19-interrupted season this month expecting positive tests and as many as three events to be cancelled, commissioner Mike Whan said on Wednesday.Whan was posit...

N.Macedonia's pro-EU SDSM set to win parliamentary vote

North Macedonias Social Democrats who pledged to take the Balkan country to the European Union are set to win the parliamentary vote on Wednesday, state election commission parliamentary results showed. The ruling SDSM party of the most rec...

U.S. judge blocks second federal execution in 17 years

A U.S. judge in Washington blocked what would have been the second federal execution in 17 years on Wednesday, hours before it was to take place, but her orders may yet be reversed as the Department of Justice challenges them in higher cour...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020