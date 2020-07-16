Left Menu
Development News Edition

UN official: Catastrophe looming from oil tanker off Yemen

“Despite the difficult operational context, no effort should be spared to first conduct a technical assessment and initial light repairs.” Houthi rebels, who control the area where the ship is moored, have denied UN inspectors access to the vessel so they could assess the damage and look for ways to secure the tanker by unloading the oil and pulling the ship to safety.

PTI | Cairo | Updated: 16-07-2020 08:27 IST | Created: 16-07-2020 08:27 IST
UN official: Catastrophe looming from oil tanker off Yemen

The UN environment chief has said that “time is running out” to avert an environmental, economic and humanitarian catastrophe from a deteriorating oil tanker loaded with 1.1 million barrels of crude oil that is moored off the coast of Yemen. Inger Andersen told the UN Security Council that an oil spill from the FSO Safer, which hasn't been maintained for over five years, would wreck ecosystems and livelihoods for decades.

“Prevention of such a crisis from precipitating is really the only option,” she said. “Despite the difficult operational context, no effort should be spared to first conduct a technical assessment and initial light repairs.” Houthi rebels, who control the area where the ship is moored, have denied UN inspectors access to the vessel so they could assess the damage and look for ways to secure the tanker by unloading the oil and pulling the ship to safety. But the rebels recently signaled they would approve a UN mission to the ship, according to the UN. Internal documents obtained by The Associated Press last month show that seawater has entered the engine compartment of the tanker, causing damage to pipes and increasing the risk of sinking. Rust has covered parts of the tanker and the inert gas that prevents the tanks from gathering inflammable gases, has leaked out. Experts say maintenance is no longer possible because the damage to the ship is irreversible, according to an AP report June 26.

The UN humanitarian affairs chief, Mark Lowcock, said a leak in the tanker in May “brought us closer than ever to an environmental catastrophe.” He expressed skepticism about last week's Houthi offer to allow a UN mission to the ship. He recalled that the Houthis announced a similar initiative in August, only to cancel it on the night before the planned visit. “We have, of course, been here before,” he said, urging the rebels to “take steps that will spare millions of their fellow citizens from yet another tragedy.” The Iranian-backed Houthi rebels control western Yemen's Red Sea ports, including Ras Issa, 6 kilometers (3.7 miles) from where the FSO Safer has been moored since the 1980s. They are at war with the internationally recognised government, which is backed by a Saudi-led coalition and the United States.

The Japanese-built tanker was sold to the Yemeni government in 1980s to store up to 3 million barrels pumped from oil fields in Marib province before it was exported. The ship is 360 meters (1,181 feet) long with 34 storage tanks..

TRENDING

Decision to cancel final year exams due to COVID-19: HC told

ESET discovers new operation within cyber-espionage campaign in Middle East

One Piece Chapter 985 spoilers: Will Momonosuke be executed? Kaido-Big Mom alliance

Science News Roundup: Humanoid clerk helps to cut red tape in Russia; UAE postpones Mars mission due to weather at Japan launch site and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Earthquake of magnitude 4.5 strikes Rajkot in Gujarat

An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.5 on the Richter Scale hit Rajkot in Gujarat today at 740 am, as reported by National Center for Seismology. According to reports, the epicenter of the earthquake was 22km away from the Rajkot city.After ...

WRAPUP 2-China's economy rebounds in Q2 after steep slump, consumption and investment still weak

Chinas economy returned to growth in the second-quarter after a deep slump at the start of the year, as lockdown measures ended and policymakers stepped up stimulus steps to combat the shock from the coronavirus crisis.The worlds second-lar...

Investigative report of Indiana lynching complaint delivered to prosecutors

The Indiana law enforcement investigation of a hate-crime report lodged by a Black civil rights activist who said several white men tried to lynch him at a lakeside park was turned over to prosecutors on Wednesday for review, officials said...

MNS workers vandalise Agriculture Department's office in Maharashtra's Latur

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena MNS workers allegedly vandalised the office of co-director of Agriculture Department in Latur when they had gone to submit an application after some types of seeds, distributed among farmers, allegedly failed to g...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020