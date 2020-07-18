Russian COVID-19 Vaccine developers ready to share data with Foreign Colleagues

Russia's Gamaleya Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology has produced a coronavirus vaccine that is patented and more advanced than Western competitors and will be happy to share the technology with foreign colleagues, should they require, the institute's head, Alexander Gintsburg, told Sputnik on Friday. The statement comes on the heels of allegations voiced on Thursday by the UK National Cyber Security Centre that Russian-linked hackers have tried to crack the technology of COVID-19 vaccine developers in the United Kingdom, the United States, and Canada. The Kremlin has refuted the allegation.

"Our technology is patented, unique and with parameters which, I feel confident to claim, exceed the capabilities of analogous products being developed in the West," Gintsburg said, adding that "most probably, if there is any borrowing, it will be our immunization scheme to be borrowed, and we will be happy to share our hacks with the colleagues, should they need." According to the scientist, Gamaleya has been developing the technology that was used to create the coronavirus vaccine for the past 25 years.

Gintsburg also pointed out that no accusations have been voiced by fellow scientists from these countries, adding that it was because "they understand that it was complete nonsense and a purely political move." The Gamaleya vaccine has already begun clinical trials on humans at two institutions in Russia: the Sechenov University and the Burdenko Main Military Clinical Hospital. The vaccine has two separately injected components that together are expected to build long-term immunity against the virus.

The Gamaleya vaccine is on the WHO-monitored list, along with 22 other candidate vaccines from around the world, on a path to complete all three required phases of clinical trials and get clearance for large-scale production.